Second set of remains are of missing Siloam Springs girl

A second set of remains found over the weekend are of RoseMarry Davidson, the 22-month-old who disappeared with her mother from Siloam Springs in November, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab confirmed the identification Thursday, according to the release. The lab confirmed on Tuesday that the first set of remains found Saturday were those of Carol Elaine Davidson, 35, of Siloam Springs, according to another Sheriff's Office news release.

The bodies were found near Lookout Tower Road, roughly 12 miles southeast of Siloam Springs, according to the Sheriff's Office. The area is roughly 1½ miles from where searchers found Davidson's vehicle in November, Benton County Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert said Sunday.

A deer hunter found the first body Saturday evening, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins on Saturday. Jenkins is the spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 50 people searched the area until dark Saturday before returning Sunday morning, Gilbert said.

Davidson and RoseMarry were last seen on Veterans Day at a Siloam Springs recreational park. Davidson's 1999 Dodge Caravan was found a few days later near Lookout Tower Road, an isolated stretch running through the Lake Wedington section of the Ozark National Forest.

A baby bottle, a diaper bag, a box of keepsakes and documents and clothing for both people were inside, Siloam Springs police said.

NW News on 02/24/2017