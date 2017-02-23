Smith makes the most out of baskets for Bears

Sylvan Hills junior J.D. Smith scored only four points in Wednesday's 5A-Central Tournament game, but his two field goals came at the most pivotal times.

Smith scored all of his points in the game's final minute as the Bears pulled away for a 56-50 first-round victory over Little Rock Christian at Maumelle High School. The victory ensures that Sylvan Hills (16-11) will play in next week's Class 5A State Tournament in Magnolia.

Smith had missed two free throws with 59.1 seconds left, but the 6-1 guard made up for the misses with a layup with 44 seconds left and a putback 13 seconds later.

"J.D. will do that," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said. "He's fearless. He will come back time and time again. He's just one of those cool guys. He just doesn't seem to get rattled and that's why he can come back and score for you."

The Bears held a 45-37 lead with 5:46 to play, but behind sophomore Justice Hill, Little Rock Christian made a late push that eventually led to a 45-45 tie.

Hill, who finished with 23 points and 5 rebounds, scored 5 points and had 2 steals during the Warriors' 8-point burst, but Sylvan Hills took the lead for good -- 49-47 -- with 2:23 to play on two Jacobe Davis free throws.

Little Rock Christian (14-13) had a chance to take a lead, but the Warriors failed on three consecutive three-point attempts.

"We got some good looks. We just didn't knock the shots down," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "Every time we would make a run, they would make a big shot."

Smith's second field goal was a major blow to the Warriors' comeback efforts. Little Rock Christian's Will Strickland connected on a three-pointer with 38.7 seconds left to draw the Warriors to within 51-48, but seven seconds later, Smith grabbed a rebound and hit a 3-footer to boost Sylvan Hills' advantage back to five points.

Davis, who led the Bears with 14 points and three assists, hit a free throw with 27.1 seconds left and Jameal Johnson capped the scoring with a 5-footer in the final 10 seconds.

"I thought we made some hustle plays and some effort plays at the right time," Kevin Davis said. "I've been on them and on them that you've got to be making a play here and there down the stretch when it's tight like that. If you win the hustle plays you'll win the ball game."

Senior Taleh Wade added 13 points and Jordan Washington chipped in 12 points for the Bears.

Strickland added 11 for Little Rock Christian.

Sylvan Hills led 25-22 at the half and never trailed in the final two quarters. The Bears were 16 of 24 (66.7 percent) from the free-throw line and 18 of 41 from the floor. Little Rock Christian was 19 of 47 (43.9 percent) from the floor and 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

