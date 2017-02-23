Son killed protecting mom at Subway shop where both worked, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police say an 18-year-old sandwich shop employee has been shot and killed during an attempted robbery as he tried to protect his mother who also worked at the store.

Police say the victim and his mother were the only people in the southeast Houston Subway restaurant near closing time Wednesday night when two assailants rushed in and pointed a gun at the woman. Detective David Crowder said her son "attempted to push [her] out of the way as the suspect was firing, and he was hit and the mother was not."

The high school junior died later at a hospital.

The robbers fled empty-handed.

Crowder said authorities hope the distraught mother can help them with information about the attackers but it's" very hard for her to talk about this."