Suspect had body in trunk, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he drove to a police station with his dead father in his trunk and told authorities that he killed him, Arkansas State Police reported.

Alfonzo Hampton, 35, of Johnsville was arrested by the Warren Police Department after he arrived at the station late Tuesday morning and told authorities he had killed his father and put him in the trunk, state police spokesman Elizabeth Chapman said in an email.

Police searched the vehicle and found the body of 58-year-old Fred Hampton of Johnsville, Chapman said. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of Hampton's death.

Alfonzo Hampton was taken into custody and is being held at the Bradley County jail on a first-degree murder charge, Chapman said.

State police and the Bradley County sheriff's office are investigating the death.

State Desk on 02/23/2017