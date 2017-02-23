Police beat
Tech park burglar steals TVs, tools
A burglar broke into the downtown Little Rock Technology Park and stole two televisions and power tools early Tuesday morning, police said.
An employee with East Harding Construction told police that a man can be seen on surveillance footage walking through a building at 417 Main St. around 2 a.m., according to a police report.
The 38,000-square-foot technology park is being built at 415 and 417 Main St. and will house more than a dozen companies when it's completed.
A 60-inch television valued at $600, a 40-inch television valued at $400 and an unreported number of power tools were stolen from the building, police said. The thief is described on the report as a black man between 40 and 45 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Police said they could not find a point of entry for the burglary, and no suspect was named on the report.
