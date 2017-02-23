Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 23, 2017, 4:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police beat

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:04 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Tech park burglar steals TVs, tools

A burglar broke into the downtown Little Rock Technology Park and stole two televisions and power tools early Tuesday morning, police said.

An employee with East Harding Construction told police that a man can be seen on surveillance footage walking through a building at 417 Main St. around 2 a.m., according to a police report.

The 38,000-square-foot technology park is being built at 415 and 417 Main St. and will house more than a dozen companies when it's completed.

A 60-inch television valued at $600, a 40-inch television valued at $400 and an unreported number of power tools were stolen from the building, police said. The thief is described on the report as a black man between 40 and 45 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Police said they could not find a point of entry for the burglary, and no suspect was named on the report.

Metro on 02/23/2017

Print Headline: Tech park burglar steals TVs, tools

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police beat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online