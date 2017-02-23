THE WEEKEND TEN

1 MUTTS

It's pups on parade at Barkus on Main, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The Barkus Pet Parade starts at 2 p.m. at Sixth and Main streets, Little Rock, followed by the Mardi Gras Block Party at the 300 block of Main Street. There will be music, beer garden, gumbo and a crawfish boil. Dogs and their people can participate in costume and look-alike contests. Entry fee for dogs is $40. Call (501) 375-0121 or visit barkusonmain.com. See story on Page 5E.

2 MARIGOLDS

As thoughts turn to spring, the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show presents a weekend full of everything plant-lovers and yard enthusiasts will need to get ready. Expect exhibits, vendors and a series of seminars on everything from pollination to floral design. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for a single day, $15 for a three-day pass, free for children 12 and under. Call (501) 821-4000 or visit argardenshow.org.

3 (TOBY) MAC

Christian hip-hop performer TobyMac, whose current tour promotes Hits Deep, his first live album in eight years, headlines a concert at 6:30 p.m. today at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Also on the bill: Matt Maher; Dove Award winner and American Idol Season 5 finalist Mandisa; Mac Powell, lead singer of Third Day; Capital Kings; and Ryan Stevenson and Hollyn. Tickets are $15-$69.75 plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 4E.

4 MENDELSSOHN

The Parker Quartet -- violinists Daniel Chong and Ying Xue, violist Jessica Bodner and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim -- will perform string quartets by Felix Mendelssohn (No. 1 in E-flat major, op.12) and Dmitri Shostakovich (No. 3 in F major, op.73) and the Capriccio (Suite) by Jeremy Gill, 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The concert is part of the university's Artspree series, in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock. Tickets are $15, $5 for students, free for UALR students and employees. Call (501) 569-3294, email music@ualr.edu or visit ChamberMusicLR.com. See story on Page 4E.

5 MAHLER

Soloists Kristin Lewis (soprano and Little Rock native), Christin-Marie Hill (mezzo-soprano, who soloed with the Arkansas Symphony in Verdi's Requiem in 2014) and a 250-voice mass choir join the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann for Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The chorus comprises the Arkansas Chamber Singers and choirs from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College, both in Conway, and Lyon College in Batesville. Tickets are $14-$67, $10 for students and active duty military, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. Lewis and Hill will be on hand for a meet-and-greet, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. (You provide the lunch.)

6 MVP

The MVP Jazz Quartet -- Donald Brown, Ray Drummond, Marvin "Smitty" Smith and Bobby Watson -- pay tribute to jazzmen James Williams and Mulgrew Miller, 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American magazine's 2016-2017 Concert Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $25-$42. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.

7 MURRY'S

Travis LeDoyt, billed as "the World's Best Young Elvis," and his three-piece band will be onstage, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday and 12:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets for the evening shows are $35-$37, $33 for the Saturday matinee. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

8 MUSICAL

Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic story comes to musical life in The Secret Garden, through March 4 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times are 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$50 plus fees. Call (501) 353-1443 or (501) 353-1571 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

9 MODELS

Check out the snazzy styles at the Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event, 6 p.m. Friday at the Little Rock Marriott, 3 Statehouse Plaza. Tickets are $50. Call (501) 227-3706 or visit easterseals.com/arkansas.

10 MASTERIECES

Score pieces by local artists at the Cobblestone & Vine art show, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The store will host works by local artists including Hazel Sweeney, Scott Carle and Janis Wylie along with light refreshments. Call (501) 219-3676.

Weekend on 02/23/2017