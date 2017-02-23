Win the title of Best Snack at your Oscar party

My catering team’s biggest challenge every year is preparing the food served to more than a thousand stars at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, which takes place this coming Sunday. Across the nation, from here on the California coast in La La Land to Manchester by the Sea on the Massachusetts shoreline, fans will be glued to their televisions to watch the show, from the red-carpet arrival of the nominees to the final envelope-opening proclaiming Best Picture.

Right after that last award is given, as Moonlight shines over Hollywood Boulevard, every box-office star and movie industry Lion alike will make their way to the Grand Ballroom to relax and enjoy the food prepared by my colleagues, a huge army of Hidden Figures working behind the scenes to prepare all kinds of delicious treats. (And, without further delay, let me add here the three remaining Best Picture nominees whose titles I haven’t yet blended in: Fences, Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water.)

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that many of the dishes we serve at the Governors Ball will be comfort foods, like my gourmet pizzas and chicken potpies. After all, those are just the sorts of dishes people crave after days spent dieting to fit into various fashions.

Watching at home, of course, you can feel free to snack happily through the whole Oscars telecast. So I thought I’d share a recipe that you can make at home with surprising ease to enjoy from the moment the broadcast begins. It’s the recipe for my homemade potato chips with warm blue cheese dip.

Chips and dips are a favorite treat for any occasion. But most people put no more effort into them than a quick trip to the convenience store, followed by opening a bag and removing the lid from a jar. So, why should you go to the trouble of making them yourself?

First of all, it isn’t that much trouble. If you own an inexpensive electric countertop deep fryer, or just a heavy pot and a clip-on deep-

frying thermometer to help you regulate the temperature, you have all the specialized equipment you need (although a mandoline, a very reasonably priced manually operated slicing tool or a food processor will make it easier to slice the potatoes easily and uniformly for even cooking).

But the main reason to do it yourself is the result you get. The beautiful chips have incomparable golden crispness and deep potato flavor; and the dip tastes rich, creamy and tangy like nothing that comes from a jar.

Please give the recipe a try this Sunday — or for any special occasion. Your friends may even give you a special award for Best Snack.

HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS WITH WARM BLUE CHEESE DIP

Serves 4 to 6

Warm Blue Cheese Dip:

2 1/4 cups whole milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper, optional

8 ounces organic blue cheese, such as Roquefort or Maytag blue, crumbled

Potato Chips:

1 1/2 pounds baking (Idaho) potatoes, peeled

Peanut oil, for deep frying

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

First, make the warm blue cheese dip: In a medium saucepan, heat the milk almost to a boil over medium heat. Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Stirring with a wire whisk, gradually sprinkle in the flour, whisking until smooth. Cook, while whisking steadily, for 5 minutes, until the mixture forms a thick but still pale paste, a roux.

To prepare a bechamel sauce, while whisking the roux continuously, slow pour in 2 cups of the hot milk. Raise the heat slightly and, still stirring, bring to a boil. Adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer. Season with salt and pepper — and, if desired, a hint of cayenne. Cook, stirring frequently, until creamy, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the potatoes: Using a mandoline resting securely over a bowl of cold water, cut the potatoes into wafer-thin slices no more than 1/16-inch thick; or use the thin slicing disc on your food processor, or very carefully slice the potatoes with a sharp knife, putting the slices in the water. Let the potatoes soak for a few minutes.

While the potatoes soak, fill an electric deep fryer or a large heavy pot with at least 4 inches of the oil. Heat the oil to 360 degrees on the deep-fryer’s thermostat or on a deep-frying thermometer.

While the oil heats, drain the sliced potatoes in a colander. Using a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, pat the slices until all of them are completely dry on both sides.

When the oil is hot, cook the potatoes in batches to avoid overcrowding — separating the slices with your fingers as you add the potatoes carefully to the oil — until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. With the deep-fryer basket or a long-handled skimmer, transfer the potato chips to paper towels to drain. Immediately season with salt.

Whisk the remaining hot milk into the sauce. Season with salt and

pepper. Add 6 ounces of the cheese, stirring until it melts. Remove the pan from the heat. Taste and adjust the seasonings, if necessary.

Arrange the chips in shallow bowls. Drizzle some of the sauce over them, transferring the remainder to a separate bowl or sauceboat to serve separately for dipping. Garnish the chips with the remaining crumbled cheese and the chives. Serve immediately.