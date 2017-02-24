46-year-old Arkansan found guilty in shooting death of man, gets 25 years

A northeast Arkansas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of killing another man during a fight, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

A jury in Clay County found Bryan Curtis, 45, of Corning guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the shooting death of James Prater, 55, according to a news release.

Prater was at the home of his girlfriend’s sister on Sixth Street in Corning on June 12, 2016, when he began arguing with the brother-in-law of the girlfriend’s sister, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Curtis at one point got involved in the argument and shot Prater.

Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury reached its verdict within 55 minutes of deliberation, Ellington said.