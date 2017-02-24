Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor opposes effort to expand campus guns bill
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A spokesman says Gov. Asa Hutchinson opposes an effort backed by the National Rifle Association to remove a training requirement and age restriction from legislation allowing concealed handguns at Arkansas colleges and universities.
Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said Friday the governor opposes a proposal that would allow anyone with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus. The current version of the bill only allows licensees 25 and older to carry if they've undergone up to 16 hours of active shooter training.
Davis said the governor also objected to removing exemptions currently in the bill, including for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Hutchinson, a Republican, headed an NRA task force that called for armed, trained personnel at public schools after a deadly school shooting in Newtown, Conn.
DoubleBlind says... February 24, 2017 at 5:10 p.m.
As a frequent detractor I feel it necessary to commend Asa on his position in this case. Hear, hear.
