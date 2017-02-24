The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 24, 2017

JUSTICE JOSEPHINE LINKER HART

CV-16-586. Protect Fayetteville, f/k/a Repeal 119; Paul Sagan; Peter Tonnesson; Paul Phaneuf; and the State v. The City of Fayetteville, Washington County, Arkansas; Lioneld Jordan, in His Official Capacity as Mayor of Fayetteville; Adella Gray, Sarah Marsh, Mark Kinion, Matthew Petty, Justin Tennant, Martin W. Schoppmeyer, Jr.; John La Tour, and Alan Long; in Their Official Capacities as Alderman of the Fayetteville City Council, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-16-398. State v. Mario D. Thompson, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Hart, J., dissents.

CV-16-821. Robin M. Emis v. Keith W. Emis, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 16th Division. Court of appeals opinion vacated; remanded to the court of appeals for further consideration. Wood, J., dissents.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-16-183. Cardinal Health v. Beth's Bail Bonds, Inc., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Motion to dismiss denied; reversed.

