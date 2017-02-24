Basketball: Stanley heads War Eagles

ROGERS -- The basketball didn't feel right when it left Seth Stanley's right hand.

He was rushed. The clock was rapidly running out, and he was bottled up near the sideline with little time to set his feet before letting the shot fly.

As the basketball hit the backboard with a thud, the chances of it actually going through the goal seemed unlikely. But sometimes even hurried prayers are answered, and as the ball clanged around the rim, then off the board again, it found its way into the nylon net as the buzzer sounded.

Stanley was mobbed by Rogers Heritage teammates and coaches after his shot gave the War Eagles a 47-46 win against Bentonville West. It's been that kind of season for the junior shooting guard, who chose an unlikely path last summer to a breakout season this winter.

Most high school basketball players flock to AAU teams in the summer, playing every weekend from June to the end of the summer in tournaments around the country. The exposure to college coaches at these events often leads to scholarship offers. Stanley chose a different route.

"I just got into the gym and worked on my own game," he said.

He and his older brother, Marek, spent hours in the gym working on shooting and ball-handling drills, areas Seth said he felt like needed the most attention.

"Every single day, I had a number of shots I had to make," he said. "I had to make at least 20 threes, make 30 mid-range shots, make 30 mid-range off one dribble, make 30 mid-range off two dribbles. And that was every day and that repetition adds up over time."

The work is evident when looking at Stanley's numbers this season. Although he started as a sophomore last season, his opportunities were limited. This season the scoring burden is greater, and the 6-foot-5, 175-pounder has responded by leading the 7A-West Conference in scoring at just under 18 points per game. Overall, Stanley is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with a pair of double-doubles.

In 25 games, Stanley has been held under double figures just once, scoring 9 against Bishop McGuinness. He has a high of 34 points, and has scored 20 or more points a dozen times.

Heritage coach Tom Olsen said Stanley's decision to skip AAU basketball last summer was the right call.

"I think it can be kind of over-viewed a little bit," Olsen said of summer basketball. "Summers are a time, I think, you get better skill-wise. He spent time on his own shooting the ball. The most critical element for any kid in the sport we play is putting the ball in the basket.

"He's a good 3-point shooter, he's a good mid-range shooter, he's a good free-throw shooter, he can get to the rim. He's one of Northwest Arkansas' elite players."

Stanley's confidence has also spiked this season as one of the more experienced returning players on the Heritage roster, he said.

"I have more opportunity this year," he said. "I've improved shooting the ball a little bit, my ball-handling has improved and it's helped me get to my spots, but mainly my opportunities have increased."

Stanley is also getting to the free-throw line a lot more this season, which he credits with increasing his scoring numbers. A year older and stronger, he's able to drive the ball more and draw fouls.

The War Eagles (15-11, 7-6 7A-West) are tied with Fayetteville for a No. 4 seed in next week's Class 7A state tournament in Van Buren, each one game behind the Pointers. Heritage hosts Springdale Har-Ber tonight in the final game of the regular season.

Stanley credits his older brother for pushing him to excel on the court, even as a youngster. Marek used to have his way with the younger Seth in driveway hoops, which occasionally led to some bloodshed. But that's not the case anymore. Seth said their 1-on-1 battles have gone his way the past couple of years.

"When I was younger, he always kicked my butt," he said. "When I was in the ninth and 10th grade, I finally started beating him. He always wanted to play again. And I beat him again.

"He's the one who influenced me and encouraged me to go to the gym and work out last summer. And he came up with me a lot to shoot and play 1-on-1. That encouragement helped me a lot."

Stanley is drawing college interest from several programs, including John Brown University. He plans to be an engineer when his playing days are over.

Sports on 02/24/2017