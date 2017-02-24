Daily record

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 11

Clyde Peterson and Shaka Owens, Maumelle, daughter.

Jan. 17

Justin and Jessica Oliver, Mabelvale, son.

Jan. 24

Chris and Jamie Tate, Searcy, son.

Darrell and Deann Skelton, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 26

Adam and Jessica Little, Benton, daughter.

Cury Wright and Memory Bowles, Jacksonville, daughter.

Jan. 27

Marty and Kelly Sullivan, Little Rock, daughter.

Trey Faulkner and Brittany McElyea, Cabot, daughter.

Ryan and Michelle Kirkland, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 28

Bryan and Heather Parady, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 29

Thomas and Jessica Chunn, Little Rock, daughter.

Tedrix Davey and Alyssa Morales, Stuttgart, son.

Jan. 30

Jacob and Julia Von Weyhe, Jacksonville, son.

Kenneth Ford Jr. and Tyra Scott, Hot Springs, son.

Jamey and Ashley Henderson, North Little Rock, daughter.

David Smith and Erica Forbush, Mabelvale, daughter.

Jan. 31

Michael and Bethany Evans, Conway, son.

Bernard Jones and Tiffany jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Christopher and Natalie Jaggars, Hensley, daughter.

Gregory and Michelle Quiller Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Lawrence and Meishel Ryan III, Conway, son.

J and Bree Keith, Maumelle, daughter.

Feb. 1

Reginald Colbert and Danesha Wolaridge, Jacksonville, son.

Marquel Jefferson and Natasha Thompson, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 2

Justin and Teddi Tyndall, Little Rock, daughter.

Clayton and Kaitlin Schmidt, Maumelle, twin sons.

Jounathan Rodriguez and Dulce Reyes, Little Rock, son.

Jeffrey and Josalyn Tillman Sr., Jacksonville, son.

Larry and Makayla Sanders, North little Rock, son.

Jonathon and Amber Edge, Hazen, son.

Feb. 3

Myron and Nastarshia Jackson Jr., North Little Rock, son.

Steven Woods and Julia Withers, Little Rock, son.

Zmairius and Jasmine Jenkins, North little Rock, son.

Jerry and Elizabeth Medlock, Marianna, daughter.

Antonio Smith and Antoinette Davis, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 4

Victor and Alba Ruiz, Mabelvale, daughter.

Feb. 6

Bud and Joy Brock, Little Rock, son.

Benjamin and GraceMEadors, Maumelle, son.

Aaron and Charissa Armstrong, Hot Springs, son.

Feb. 7

Joshua and Keriann Meeler, Bryant, daughter.

James and Heather Owen, Austin, daughter.

Kieth and Nicole Bean, Malvern, daughter,

Brandon and Malissa Hughes, Benton, son.

Luis and Akeia Torres, Little Rock, son.

Olumide Yerokun and Cescily Phillips, Maumelle, daughter.

Feb. 8

Walden and Megan Cash, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 9

Keith and Sarah Lindsey, Little Rock, son.

Orlando and Roxanna Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Kaderah McCastle, Little Rock, daughter.

Jason and Paige Harrington, Little Rock, son.

Johnathan and Julie Goodwin, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 10

Rickey and Tiarra Soles, Jacksonville, son.

Justin and Tiffany Earnest, Malvern, son.

Feb. 11

Brandon Slater and Natae Harris, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 12

Michael and Bridget Jeffries, North Little Rock, son.

Patrick and Talyia Fowler, Haskell, daughter.

Feb. 13

Lamar Crockett and Kwaneshia Cummings, Little Rock, daughter.

Edward and Jasmine Austin, Little Rock, son.

Richie and Lisa Brooks, Little Rock, son.

Terrell Harris and Keisha Young, Little Rock, son.

Jacob Derrick and Roshelle Kidd, Little Rock, daughter.

Christopher Helms and Crystal Herring, Conway, daughter.

Feb. 14

Jimmy and Brandy Bumo Jr., Lonoke, son.

Wade Fuqua and Emily Martin, North Little Rock, daughter.

Blake and Amy Roberson, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 15

Layne and Ruth Johnston, Maumelle, daughter.

Feb. 16

Kenneth and Shevonda Golatt II, Little Rock, son.

Bill Randall and Theon Jones, North Little Rock, son.

Feb. 17

Aaron Dobbins and Ashley Cohen, Little Rock, daughter.

Ian and Jenna Thomas, Little Rock, son.

Kyle and Christen Ferguson, Bryant, daughter.

Jonathan Clinton and Danielle Nelson, Cabot, daughter.

Thomas and Kayla Pride II, Little Rock, daughter.

Codie McKamie and Staci Kenzel, Emmet, daughter.

Feb. 19

Arnulfo Noriega Choc and Delfina Tut Sawl, Little Rock, son.

Christopher and Sarah Gibson, Little Rock, son.

Lequetta Green, Little Rock, daughter.

Kyle and Carly Wise, Benton, son.

Marriage Licenses

Mark Spaight Jr., 25, and Christina Reed, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Grant Gershner, 23, and Ashley Schimmel, 23, both of Little Rock.

David Webb, 41, and Dusty Cook, 42, both of North Little Rock.

James Vanpelt, 49, and Betty Brooks, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Sharm Rodger, 31, and Natasha Ward, 29, both of Little Rock.

Amon Wynn, 24, of Little Rock and Harmony Harrow, 24, of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-696. John Schmidt v. Amberly Schmidt.

17-700. Michael Schmid v. Carol Pflughoft.

17-703. Thomas Lowder v. Tiffany Whitney.

17-705. Mena Dobbins v. Ricky Dobbins.

17-710. Wayne Dent v. Heather Dent.

17-714. Darrell Johnson v. Anya Johnson.

17-715. Athena Allen v. Randy Allen.

17-723. Calvin White Jr. v. Lynn White

17-724. Juan Rodriguez Mendoza v. Maria Varela Ayala.

GRANTED

16-2676. Bruce Schratz v. Lindy Landreaux.

16-3972. Steven Bordenski v. Kathlenn Bordenski.

16-4376. Alexander Bush v. Katherine Bush.

16-4764. Russell Pierce v. Jafinee Davis.

16-4917. Stephanie Bouhamidi v. Tarik Bouhamidi.

17-134. Hunter Barham v. Kaitlyn Lybrand.

17-161. Aaron Larry v. Pamella Larry.

17-310. Yiow Diong v. Maria Smith.

