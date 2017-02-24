Home / Latest News /
Arkansas substitute teacher acquitted of rape, arrested hours later
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
An Arkansas substitute teacher acquitted of a rape accusation involving a teenage boy awaits formal charges as part of a related case in another jurisdiction.
On Thursday, jurors in Craighead County Circuit Court found Latasha Schoolfield not guilty of rape related to a report that she had sex with a 13-year-old boy at a Jonesboro motel.
The teenager told an Arkansas State Police investigator that Schoolfield had sex with him at a Motel 6 and “three to five” times in his bedroom at his house, Arkansas Online previously reported.
Schoolfield was arrested again Thursday within hours of the acquittal as part of an active warrant on four counts of rape involving the same teenager, that time in the Caraway jurisdiction, Craighead County sheriff's office Capt. Justin Rolland said.
A Jonesboro Police Department report listed Schoolfield as a substitute teacher at the Riverside School District.
That school district encompasses Caraway, a town of about 1,270 residents nearly 30 miles east of Jonesboro in Craighead County.
Schoolfield is set to appear Monday in Craighead County District Court for arraignment on the latest rape charges.
DontGoThere says... February 24, 2017 at 4:34 p.m.
What in the heck is going on with our educators? This is insane..
RBBrittain says... February 24, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
The lawyer will probably try to claim these charges were included in the case where she was just acquitted, especially if the teen's home is in Caraway; don't know if that will fly. OTOH, if these truly are separate incidents, by limiting these charges to Caraway they may be able to try her in Lake City instead of Jonesboro, which may make it harder for her to fool a second jury. (If the charges are true, she definitely committed statutory rape.)
