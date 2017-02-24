FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robbed bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal agents are searching for a man they say robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank while wearing a Wal-Mart vest.

The FBI said Friday the man hit the bank Tuesday while sporting a blue Wal-Mart vest and a black rag on his head. Agents say he gave a demand note to a BBVA Compass Bank teller and made verbal threats before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say the man was last seen around Albuquerque.

No arrests have been made.