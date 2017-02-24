Home / Latest News /
FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robbed bank
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal agents are searching for a man they say robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank while wearing a Wal-Mart vest.
The FBI said Friday the man hit the bank Tuesday while sporting a blue Wal-Mart vest and a black rag on his head. Agents say he gave a demand note to a BBVA Compass Bank teller and made verbal threats before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities say the man was last seen around Albuquerque.
No arrests have been made.
