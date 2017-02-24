Former Arkansas constable arrested on capital murder charge in man's death

A former constable has been arrested in the death of a 59-year-old man in Benton County, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Grant Hardin, 48, is being held on a capital murder charge in the death of James Appleton, according to the newspaper.

County records show Hardin previously served two terms as constable in Benton County — one term from 2009 to 2010 and the latter from 2013 to 2014.

Appleton was found about 4:15 p.m. Thursday inside a white pickup on Gann Ridge Road between Garfield and Gateway, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities noted that he had a gunshot wound to his head.

Appleton’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Hardin, who has a listed home address in the 15600 block of Gann Ridge Road, remained at the Benton County jail as of Friday afternoon without bail, records show.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that a Grant Hardin of the same name and former title also held positions as a police officer in Fayetteville, Huntsville, Eureka Springs and the since-shuttered Gateway Police Department.

Additional information regarding the shooting death was not immediately available.

Information for this article was contributed by Brandon Howard of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.