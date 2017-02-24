Siloam Springs man's bond set at $150,000 in rape, manslaughter case

BENTONVILLE -- A local judge found probable cause exists to hold a man in the Benton County Jail in connection with a woman's death.

Austin Grammer, 18, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, abuse of a corpse, manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Grammer.

His arrest is in connection with the death of Leslie Perry, 20, of Siloam Springs. She was found dead when police responded to a report of a death at 10 p.m. Feb. 17 at 235 Meadow Court in Siloam Springs, according to Siloam Springs Police Department news release.

Grammer appeared Friday afternoon in court for a probable cause/bond hearing where Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green set his bond at $150,000, the same amount requested by Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor

Green said she had read the probable cause affidavit and believes the case against Grammer is strong.

Scott McElveen, deputy public defender, asked Green to set a more reasonable bond. Grammer said he had $250 and could possibly raise up to $2,000 toward bond.

Green stayed with the $150,000 bond and also ordered Grammer not to have any contact with Perry's family.

Grammer said he moved from Sherwood to Siloam Springs three years ago. Grammer said he was born and raised in Arkansas in response to questions from McElveen. Grammer said his father, stepmother, sister and brother-in-law live in the area.

Grammer's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 3 in Green's courtrooom.