Hutchinson names new director of Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd to be the new director of the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, the governor's office said in a statement.

Todd, who served for 37 years in the U.S. Army, currently works as the chief financial officer for the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System. He succeeds Matt Snead, who earlier this month announced his resignation, which is effective March 10.

Hutchinson called Todd a "friend and a trusted public servant."

“Arkansas Veterans deserve the highest quality service in return for their sacrifice and I have no doubt that Colonel Todd will work tirelessly to ensure that our veterans receive the service they deserve,” Hutchinson said in the statement.

Snead's resignation came two years to the day after he was appointed to lead the agency that had been plagued by controversies at its two veterans nursing homes.

