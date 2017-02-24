Man arrested in Garfield homicide

A Benton County man was arrested in connection with the death of James Appleton, 59, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Friday.

Grant Hardin, 48, lives at 15617 Gann Ridge Road in the northeast part of the county between Garfield and Gateway.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news updates and daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Appleton's body was found about 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon inside a white pickup on Gann Ridge Road. Holloway said Thursday that Appleton had a gunshot wound to his head.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.