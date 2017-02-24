Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 24, 2017, 12:52 p.m.

Man arrested in Garfield homicide

By Brandon Howard

This article was published today at 12:21 p.m.

benton-county-sheriff-shawn-holloway-speaks-at-a-press-conference-held-at-his-office-in-bentonville-friday

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway speaks at a press conference held at his office in Bentonville Friday.

A Benton County man was arrested in connection with the death of James Appleton, 59, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Friday.

Grant Hardin, 48, lives at 15617 Gann Ridge Road in the northeast part of the county between Garfield and Gateway.

Appleton's body was found about 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon inside a white pickup on Gann Ridge Road. Holloway said Thursday that Appleton had a gunshot wound to his head.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

