Man wounded in Benton; 4 arrested in gunfire probe

Three men and a woman were being held in the Saline County jail in connection with a shooting Monday in the parking lot of a Benton sporting goods store.

A fourth man, whom police did not name, was seriously injured, Benton Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said.

Police went to the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors on Interstate 30 near Alcoa Road in Benton at 2:30 p.m. Monday in response to a report of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that they saw four men arguing in front of the store.

"The argument escalated and the men took off in vehicles," said Burks, adding that he didn't know what the men were arguing about.

Police later arrested four people.

LeBarron Tyquez Stewart, 20, and Chad Dylan Lane, 21, both of Benton, are charged with first-degree battery.

Rashaad Edwin Earls, 22, of Little Rock is charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and of a controlled substance.

The injured man was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment and may face charges later. Burks said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Morgan Carter, a 20-year-old woman, also was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was served at Lane's residence. Carter faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and proximity to certain facilities.

Officers seized suspected marijuana, LSD and weapons during their search of the home, police said.

Burks said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be filed.

Information for this article was contributed by Brandon Riddle of Arkansas Online.

State Desk on 02/24/2017