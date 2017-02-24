Men cited in mosque vandalism

FORT SMITH -- Three men were accused Thursday of vandalizing a mosque last fall by spray painting anti-Islamic and vulgar messages on the building and signs.

A news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said Abraham Kendall Davis, Craig Alexander Wigginton and Ezra Nathaniel Pedraza, all of Fort Smith, were charged in Circuit Court with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

They are to be arraigned Wednesday.

Davis and Wigginton were being held in the Sebastian County jail Thursday in lieu of $15,000 bond each. Pedraza was released Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Shue stated in the release that he did not charge the three with hate crimes because Arkansas criminal law does not provide for such a charge for bias-motivated violence or intimidation.

"Obviously, the facts and circumstances with regard to this case, as well as victim impact, will influence the ultimate disposition of this case," Shue wrote.

The men were arrested last week after police received a tip identifying them as suspects who spray painted the Masjid Al Salam mosque at 8501 South 28th St. during the early morning hours of Oct. 20.

A member of the mosque reported to Fort Smith police that someone had written and spray painted on three windows, a garage door and three signs. Damage was estimated at about $1,000.

Police released security camera video that showed two persons standing out by the roadway while a third person approached the building and appeared to have done most, if not all, of the vandalism, according to a police report.

