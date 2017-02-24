Home / Latest News /
'No anonymous sources,' Trump tells media — after White House uses them
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump used his first presidential appearance before the nation's largest gathering of conservative activists Friday to criticize the news media and take direct aim at the use of anonymous sources. Reporters "shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," he declared, just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing and refused to allow their names to be used.
"A source says that Donald Trump is a horrible, horrible human being, let them say it to my face," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Committee. "Let there be no more sources."
Members of Trump's White House team regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters.
[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]
Trump said he wasn't against all the press, just "the fake news media or press."
"I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources," he said. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name."
The president has chafed at a number of anonymously sourced stories, including numerous reports describing contacts between his campaign officials and the Russians, which the White House has sharply disputed.
"The fake news doesn't tell the truth," Trump insisted. "It doesn't represent the people. It will never represent the people and we're going to do something about it."
After his criticism of the press, Trump turned to a recitation of his agenda, promising action on health care, trade, energy policy and more.
"One by one, we're checking off the promises we made to the American people," he said, telling the group "I will not disappoint you."
Trump told the conservatives that the health care law he inherited from President Barack Obama threatens to bring about "total catastrophe," reiterating his promise to repeal and replace it. He highlighted his efforts to get tough on illegal immigration, saying that "as we speak today, immigration officers are finding gang members, drug dealers and criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out."
He promised changes to the welfare system, saying, "It's time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work," adding that: "You're going to love it."
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 'No anonymous sources,' Trump tells media — after White House uses them
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
ARMNAR says... February 24, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
Putin's Butt Boy really has no idea how any of this works, does he? I wonder what he thinks of all the Russian flags being waved at CPAC today before the jackbooted thugs confiscated them?
( permalink | suggest removal )
wowy says... February 24, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
And yes Trump is a World Savior. Trump IS the Messiah. The ONE!!
Wait and see :
Christ brought the message to the people and HE was crucified.
Trump brings his message on how we can save our selves from economic drowning and he is scourged by the people and crucified by the press.
Moses touched his staff in a Sea of blue and it became RED and it was a message from GOD.
Trump raised his little hands and a sea of blue states became RED.
This is a message in and of itself, is it not ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
wowy says... February 24, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
TRUMP is a true DIVINE SAVIOR...
You are going through one of the greatest moments in the History of the World . God put you here to see it.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.