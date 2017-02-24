100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1917

TEXARKANA -- Group Six of the Arkansas Bankers' Association met for the ninth annual session here today. The meeting was called to order by President George H. Bell of Nashville. Dr. F.E. Maddox of the Congregational church gave the invocation and was followed by W.R. Grimm of the Texarkana National bank, who delivered an address of welcome. A resolution opposing any guaranty legislation by the legislature was adopted by a unanimous vote. About 125 bankers attended.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1967

• A spokesman for the frozen food industry of Arkansas said Thursday that the industry isn't opposed to regulation, but that regulation should come from the legislature, not the state Health Department. Sam M. Vogel of Little Rock, president of Vogel's, Inc., a large frozen food firm, said in a statement that the industry "is not in favor of thawed or unwholesome merchandise in any manner or form whatsoever." The industry opposes, he said, "unnecessary, unreasonable and arbitrary regulations of areas which properly belong to industry."

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1992

• At least eight bank robbers in the Little Rock area found their loot booby-trapped last year by "dye packs," the exploding devices hidden in the money and set to go off moments after the robber flees. "They're very effective," FBI spokesman Ron Wolfe said. "Bank robbery is very stupid to begin with and the solution rate on bank robberies is very high," partly because of the use of dye packs. Now installed in more than 15,000 banks nationwide, the devices have been helping financial institutions and police catch crooks for about 25 years.

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2007

• A 17-year-old boy who was caring for his girlfriend's 18-month-old toddler while the mother was at work will be charged as an adult in the girl's death this week in rural southeastern Pope County, a prosecutor said Friday. Harvey Lee Epperson, who lived in the tiny community of Buttermilk with the mother and her daughter, Ashtin Lewis, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of first-degree murder. He was being held in the Pope County jail in Russellville in lieu of $750,000 bond. District Judge Don Bourne set the bail during a hearing at the sheriff's office Friday morning. Prosecuting Attorney David Gibbons of Clarksville said by telephone that Epperson will be charged as an adult before a scheduled March 14 hearing in Pope County Circuit Court.

Metro on 02/24/2017