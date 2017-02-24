Teen held in Siloam Springs woman's death

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Police arrested a Siloam Springs teen on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Siloam Springs woman.

Austin Grammer, 18, was arrested in the death of 20-year-old Leslie Perry, according to a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department. Grammer is charged with rape, abuse of a corpse, manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Perry was found dead after police were called about 10 p.m. Feb. 17 regarding a death at 235 Meadow Court.

Grammer is being held at the Benton County jail. No bond has been set.

The investigation is ongoing, and police aren't releasing additional information at this time.

