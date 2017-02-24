Robber fires gun, grabs purse in LR

A woman was robbed of her purse and phone after a man approached her and her roommate and fired a gun in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday night, police said.

The 27-year-old and 51-year-old women were walking near their home in the 900 block of Rock Street around 9 p.m. when they were approached by a man in camouflage pants, a gray hoodie and a black mask, according to a police report.

The man pulled out a gun and fired a round, though he did not hit anyone, the report said.

When the shot rang out, the 27-year-old said she fell to the ground and the 51-year-old dropped her purse and phone. The gunman scooped up the items and fled north on Rock Street, the report said.

Boy threatened, robbed of shoes

A Little Rock teen was robbed of his shoes while walking home from high school band practice Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The 16-year-old told officers he had just left band practice at McClellan High School and was walking home on Fairfield Drive near Oak Grove Lane around 7 p.m. when he was approached by a stranger, according to a police report.

The man, who was described as being about 20 years old, made a motion like he had a gun in his waistband and said, "Let me get them shoes," the victim told police. The stranger then reportedly said, "If you don't give them to me I will bury you."

The teen said he took off his red Air Jordan sneakers with black accents and gave them to the robber, and the man fled on Fairfield Drive toward Chicot Road.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the man.

