Arkansas couple robbed by 3 men in home invasion, police say

The Benton Police Department is investigating a home invasion and robbery that authorities say happened early Friday morning.

Police arrived in the area of Northshore Drive, Oakbrook Cove and Denise Street around 3 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of breaking and entering of vehicles, according to a news release.

One of the instances led to a home invasion-robbery, police said. Information regarding how was not immediately released.

Authorities said three men, one of them armed, went into a home and robbed a couple. No one was reported injured.

The couple went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, police said.

Benton Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said police were not releasing the address of the home invasion because the investigation was still in progress. Police are working on releasing a more comprehensive description of the robbers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at (501) 778-1171.