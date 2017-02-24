Police: North Little Rock man shot in leg after argument

A North Little Rock man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg told authorities it happened after an argument with a group of people who pulled up in a vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Jaquinlan Davis, 20, was shot once in the left leg below the knee, police wrote, noting the bullet hit muscle only and it was not considered a "major injury."

Davis told investigators he was walking south on Chicot Road near Baseline Road when a black car pulled up and the occupants "got into an argument with people walking on the sidewalk," according to a report.

The argument escalated, police wrote, and shots rang out, with Davis hit once.

The report didn't contain detailed suspect information. No arrests have been made.