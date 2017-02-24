Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

First post -- 1:30 P.M.

LEE'S LOCK I Be Jeannie B in the eighth

BEST BET Goods Gone West in the second

LONG SHOT Drip Brew in the third

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33 percent)

MEET 68-236 (28.9 percent)

1 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $15,000

CHILANGO** is shipping from Hawthorne on the heels of consecutive second-place allowance sprint finishes. He has proven route ability and is strictly the one to catch. FUTURE EXPRESS finished second in a "key" $20,000 claiming race at Delta, and the consistent finisher may appreciate a return to a 1-mile oval. SUSAN'S REWARD is taking a double class drop following a fifth-place finish. He has competitive Beyer figures and is switching to a high percentage rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Chilango;Felix;Contreras;4-1

5 Future Express;Perez;Devereux;8-1

8 Susan's Reward;Franco;Compton;6-1

6 Union Bowman;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-2

7 So Kitten;Birzer;Vance;3-1

2 Jack Tripp;Rocco;Frederick;6-1

4 Southwest Trail;Pompell;Fosdick;12-1

3 Key to the Bridge;Canchari;Manley;10-1

2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $6,250

GOODS GONE WEST*** is a three-time winner at Oaklawn who is taking a significant drop in class following a clear second-place finish. He is making his third start after a layoff. BUD RO lost a late lead in a third-place return from a four-month vacation. He has early speed and does his best running for today's rider. ALL ABOARD raced evenly in his return from an extended break, but the leading rider gives him another chance. He is good enough to win if ready to produce his best.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Goods Gone West;Pompell;Smith;3-1

2 Bud Ro;Corbett;Shorter;4-1

8 All Aboard;Santana;Moquett;6-1

6 Valid Commander;Felix;Mason;5-1

5 Keepinupwithejones;Clawson;Morse;5-1

7 Bernard Road;LQuinonez;Prather;10-1

9 Shady Creek;Court;Wilkinson;20-1

4 Sarah's Swingtown;Laviolette;Smith;10-1

10 Oliver's Bull;Roman;Ashauer;20-1

11 Naughty Moon;Eramia;Nelson;20-1

1 Ricks F Sixteen;Birzer;Hornsby;20-1

3 Purse $26,500, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

DRIP BREW** is dropping to the lowest maiden classification of her career. She appears to be the controlling speed and recorded a bullet workout just five days back. WITH EVERY HOPE finished her career debut preparations with a good gate workout Sunday. She has the best of local connections and represents a barn that wins with first-timers. INDIAN TRICK finished in front of the top selection despite traffic trouble on the backstretch in her seasonal debut. She is lightly raced and likely to show more.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Drip Brew;Canchari;Moquett;5-1

3 With Every Hope;Santana;Cox;4-1

4 Indian Trick;Diaz;Van Berg;6-1

7 Salute the Warrior;Cannon;Hartman;7-2

6 She's Up n' Gone;Eramia;Loy;6-1

8 Lil D;Perez;Puhl;8-1

10 Simply Great;Corbett;Shorter;12-1

9 Tiz Little Bull;Felix;Rengstorf;10-1

2 Of Course Awesome;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;10-1

1 Right Swipe;Loveberry;Milligan;15-1

4 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ONE TRUE KISS*** cleared an allowance condition last season at Oaklawn and was beaten only a neck in the Grade 3 Victory Ride last summer at Belmont. Her class should prevail if fit following a freshening. STREET CRUIZER was forwardly placed when third at a similar condition, and she has been good since moved to the barn of trainer Steve Hobby. MAZIETTE finished second behind the second selection as a post-time favorite. She likely needed the race following a long layoff, and she is a late danger with an expected honest pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 One True Kiss;Franco;Asmussen;3-2

2 Street Cruizer;LQuinonez;Hobby;3-1

6 Maziette;Hill;Gorder;4-1

4 Go Lady Jay;Lantz;Rainwater;8-1

3 The Strip;St Julien;Ruis;4-1

1 Northern Connect;Landeros;Hiles;10-1

5 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

EURODEVILWOMAN*** has been close to the pace before running clear through the stretch during a four-race winning streak, and Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg has found a perfect race to run her streak to five. DESERT THIEF is taking a jump in class following back-to-back convincing wins in $25,000 claiming races, and she has the look of a horse-for-course. CIARAN'S PRIZE has a good record sprinting and won a sprint-stake last summer at Canterbury. She is taking a drop following a useful front-running third-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Eurodevilwoman;Cannon;Van Berg;8-5

4 Desert Thief;Canchari;DiVito;7-2

7 Ciaran's Prize;Rocco;Caldwell;6-1

1 Karla With a K;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

3 Greek Life;Santana;Moquett;5-1

2 Classic Bo;Kennedy;Anderson;12-1

5 Cherokee Salute;Loveberry;Irwin;15-1

6 Catty N Sassy;Marquez;Robertson;12-1

6 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

VICKIES DRAMA** raced close to a fast pace before fading in her return from vacation time, but she is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and may find herself on a clear lead. BOOMTIDEROCK has broke poorly in each of her two races, but she is also dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks. The presence of leading rider Ricardo Santana suggests her gate troubles may be fixed. STRAIGHT UP SMARTY finished second in a two-turn maiden allowance race at Hawthorne. She has moved into a winning barn and figures a late threat at this sprint distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Vickies Drama;Corbett;Shorter;9-2

8 Boomtiderock;Santana;Moquett;7-2

2 Straight Up Smarty;Clawson;Catalano;8-1

9 Conquest Tapgirl;Cannon;Hartman;4-1

5 Be a Factor;Landeros;Cox;9-2

3 Mighty Nice;Franco;Asmussen;8-1

7 Half a Sugar;Birzer;Roberts;15-1

1 New Lucky Penny;Loveberry;Caldwell;15-1

6 Ima Fancy Pants;Vazquez;Milligan;10-1

4 Coca Kota;St Julien;Swearingen;10-1

7 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

ON THE LAM** is the only three-time winner in the field. He easily defeated an entry-level allowance field Feb. 5 and keeps strong finishing rider Chris Landeros. NICKY NUMBERS set a moderate pace before sprinting home in a determined maiden victory, which did earn the field's fastest Beyer figure. ST. LOUIE GUY followed a second-place allowance finish at Fair Grounds with a third-place stake finish at Houston. He picks up a top rider and figures close from the start.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 On the Lam;Landeros;Williamson;7-2

3 Nicky Numbers;Clawson;Morse;6-1

5 St. Louie Guy;Rocco;Becker;3-1

2 Speightstime;Eramia;Asmussen;6-1

4 Bubbas Dixie;Laviolette;Von Hemel;8-1

6 Facts Are Stubborn;Franco;Asmussen;12-1

7 Junket;Santana;Moquett;4-1

8 One Sock Mauk;Osorio;Mason;6-1

1a R Fast Life;Marquez;Williamson;7-2

8 The Downthedustyroad Breeders'. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred.

I BE JEANNIE B**** was caught in the final strides in a fast optional-claiming sprint. The speedy filly is dropping into a state-bred field and figures to lead these from gate to wire. FASTANISTA showed early speed and kept rolling in a decisive state-bred allowance victory. The versatile filly does not need an early lead to run her best race. JERI BELLA rallied from far back when second best behind Fastanista. She has better speed than she showed and may be an attractive overlay.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 I Be Jeannie B;Vazquez;Cates;5-2

10 Fastanista;BQuinonez;Martin;4-1

9 Jeri Bella;McNeil;Ashauer;12-1

7 Lady Lake;Franco;Jayaraman;8-1

4 Dutch Parrot;Rocco;Van Meter;6-1

3 Nikki's Rose;Santana;Cates;15-1

8 Pink Flash;Thompson;Kardoush;15-1

5 Avisionofchocolate;Court;Fires;12-1

2 Roxy Rocket;Felix;McBride;20-1

6 Chilean Queen;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

9 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SHUT THE GATE*** has been a dominating winner in two of her last three races, including her most recent start at this same class level. MANGO'S MUSE defeated $15,000 conditioned-claimers by 3-widening lengths, and the versatile mare runs her races regardless of the pace. COMPOSE had a terrific 2016 season winning six of nine races, including an allowance at Remington. She has two wins at Oaklawn and should be in a good striking position turning for home.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Shut the Gate;Perez;Hartman;3-1

10 Mango's Muse;Osorio;Mason;4-1

2 Compose;Vazquez;Gladd;8-1

7 American Holiday;Rocco;Cox;5-1

9 Rhodium;Pompell;Manley;6-1

3 Vocalist;Canchari;Martin;10-1

1 Esperanza;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

8 Includere;Santana;Caldwell;8-1

11 Archie's Girl;Roman;Haran;20-1

4 Daddy's Memory;Marquez;Robertson;15-1

6 Scatin Around;BQuinonez;Martin;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Goods Gone West appears a good horse to "key" in trifecta wagers in today's first race, and since he may go favored we will spread out in the two hole and use only logical contenders in the show spot. The 50-cent late Pick-4 starts in the sixth and this race may produce a big price and we'll spread out accordingly. The seventh race brings a field of eight but is once again a competitive dash and three or more will be used. The eighth race is a single to me but Fastanista can also be used for those with deeper pockets. The trifecta finishes in the ninth with 11 runners. Shut the Gate is solid in here and the race is pretty open if you are against Hartman-trained speedster.

