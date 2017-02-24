State college roundups

GAC MEN

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 121,

HARDING 112, OT

Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Anton Cook scored 48 points, none more important than a three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, as the Savages defeated Harding University in the highest-scoring game in Great American Conference history in Durant, Okla.

Southeastern (11-16, 7-14 GAC) outscored Harding (14-11, 11-10) 28-19 in the overtime period, connecting on 7 of 8 shots, including two three-pointers, and 12 of 13 free throws.

The 233 total points scored were the most in a Harding game since a 131-107 loss at NCAA Division I Northwestern State on Nov. 24, 1991.

Cook’s 48 points were the most ever by a Harding opponent. Three previous players had scored 41.

Harding trailed by 15 points with 12:56 left in the game but went on a 23-3 run over the next six minutes and led 74-69 with 6:38 left.

Harding led 91-82 with just over a minute left when Filip Medjo made two free throws. Cook scored nine points in the final 55 seconds, including the game-tying three-pointer from the left wing. Cook added 12 more in overtime.

Stefan Andelkovic led Harding with a career-high 29 points.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 79, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 69

Derylton Hill led the University of Arkansas-Monticello with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a victory over Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla.

UAM (21-4, 17-4 GAC) won despite trailing Oklahoma Baptist (7-18, 4-17) at the half 36-35. UAM had multiple small runs early in the second half and was able to hold a double-digit lead over the Bison for most of the remainder of regulation. Tyrin Jones had 17 points for the Billies. Karim Mawuenyega and Vicktor Arnick both scored 14 for UAM, and Cobe Goosby provided 10 points.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 88,

SW OKLAHOMA 85

Ouachita Baptist University overcame a seven-point first-half deficit to beat Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla..

The Tigers’ defense held Southwestern Oklahoma to 38 percent shooting in the second half. A three-pointer from Lakee Westbrook pulled the Tigers within one with 14:14 left to play. Mahlon Martin followed with a pair of free throws to give OBU its first lead of the second half at 61-60. There would be eight lead changes over the next nine minutes.

A pair of free throws by Westbrook gave OBU a 77-76 lead. The Tigers would make 19 of 22 free-throw attempts in the second half, and that would be the deciding factor in the victory.

The Tigers (13-12, 11-10 GAC) were led by Justin McCleary, who had 28 points. Westbrook had 18 points. Carven Holcombe had nine points and nine rebounds. Devin Pugh led Southwestern Oklahoma (6-21, 3-18) with 30 points.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 76,

ARKANSAS TECH 73

Ishmael Donzo’s dunk with six seconds provided the winning points for East Central (Okla.) University in a victory over Arkansas Tech University in Ada, Okla.

Braxton Reeves led East Central (20-7, 16-5 GAC) with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Aly Hudgins and Jeremiah Fleming both had 12 points. Donzo had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Trevin Wood led Arkansas Tech (20-5, 16-5) with 26 points and seven rebounds. Bennie Lufile had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

HENDERSON STATE 87,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 79

Kevin Kozan scored 22 points while making 7 of 10 field goals in Henderson State University’s victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Okla.

DJ Franklin had 14 points for the Reddies (15-12, 10-11) while Matt Panaggio had 13 points and 8 assists, Kyle Murphy had 12, and Chris Hawkins had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Adrian Motley led Northwestern Oklahoma State (11-15, 7-14) with 24 points.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 68,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 64

L.B. Willis’ jumper in the paint with 56 seconds left and Jhonathan Dunn’s jumper with 14 seconds left provided the difference in Southern Nazarene University’s victory over Southern Arkansas University on Thursday night in Bethany, Okla.

After Willis’ jumper, the Muleriders had a chance to tie when Tony Aska missed with 44 seconds left, but Noah Starkey got the rebound for Southern Nazarene. After Dunn set the final margin, C.J. Elkins missed a three-pointer for SAU.

Dunn led Southern Nazarene (17-10, 14-7) with 13 points and five rebounds. Deshon Portley added 12 points. Elkins led Southern Arkansas (12-15, 10-11) with 15 points. Keeton Tennison had 13 and De’Sean Dockery had 12.

GAC WOMEN

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 79,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 70

Southwestern Oklahoma State University shot 50 percent from the floor and 54 percent on three-pointers in the second half and the Lady Bulldogs overcame a 39-32 halftime deficit against Ouachita Baptist University to win Thursday night in Weatherford, Okla.

Southwestern Oklahoma used a 6-0 run midway through the third quarter to cut OBU’s lead to 51-48 before rallying to tie the game 55-55 going into the fourth quarter. Trailing 62-59 with 5:00 left, the Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 62-62 on a three pointer and used a 13-1 run to take a 75-63 lead.

Hailey Tucker led Southwestern Oklahoma (18-9, 14-7 GAC) with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 9 of 16 from the floor. Savannah Gray added 18 points and four rebounds. Whitney Dunn had 14 points and Hayden Priddy finished with 11.

Madison Brittain led OBU (12-15, 9-12) with 16 points. Chasidee Owens finished with 11.

HARDING 84,

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 72

No. 17 Harding University scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter, erased a three-point halftime lead and controlled the lane in a victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State University at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla.

Harding (23-3, 20-1 GAC) shot 63 percent from the floor in the third quarter and made all eight free throws while holding Southeastern Oklahoma (16-9, 14-7) to 3-of-17 shooting from the floor in the quarter.

Harding outscored Southeastern Oklahoma 44-14 in the lane and held a 41-32 rebounding advantage.

Sydnie Jones led Harding with 17 points and had six rebounds. A’ndrea Haney scored 14 points and added 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Bisons. Caroline Hogue also had 14 points, while Riley Rose scored 10.

Katie Webb led Southeastern Oklahoma with 22 points, 20 coming in the first half.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 87,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 69

Callee Mason led Southern Nazarene University with 31 points while shooting seven of 16 from the floor and making 12 of 13 free throws in a victory over Southern Arkansas on Thursday night in Bethany, Okla.

Adreinne Berry had 16 points and Rachel Doerneman added 15 points for Southern Nazarene (12-13, 9-12 GAC). Jasmyn Eckerman led Southern Arkansas (5-20) with 15 points. Kimberly Crown had 14.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 87,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 75

Oklahoma Baptist University shot 48 percent from the floor, including 46 percent on three-pointers while making 16 of 19 free throws in a victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello in Shawnee, Okla.

Kay Custer led Oklahoma Baptist (9-18, 6-15 GAC) with 32 points while making 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 three-pointers. Cameeraah Graves added 16 points and six assists. Tasha Edge had 12 points and four rebounds.

Ayesha Ward led UAM (11-14, 8-13) with 24 points on 8 of 20 field goals, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. She also had 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Taylor Collins had 15 points and Brittnee Broadway had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

UAM lost despite shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, making 9 of 12 three-pointers and outrebounding Oklahoma Baptist 31-30. The Cotton Blossoms committed 22 turnovers to Oklahoma Baptist’s 14.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 67,

ARKANSAS TECH 55

Devon Branch led East Central (Okla.) University with 16 points in a victory over Arkansas Tech University in Ada, Okla. Jalyn Jackson had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Tigers. Whitney Snider had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for East Central (13-12, 12-9 GAC).

Anissa Pounds led Arkansas Tech (20-5, 16-5) with 14 points. Danielle Frachiseur had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Cheyenne North had 8 points and 11 rebounds.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 62,

HENDERSON STATE 52

Kalea King led Northwestern Oklahoma State University with 23 points and nine rebounds in a victory over Henderson State University in Alva, Okla., on Thursday night.

Ashley Pride had 15 points and Jonae Isaac had 11 points for Northwestern Oklahoma (8-19, 7-14 GAC). Northwestern Oklahoma won despite shooting 32.1 percent from the floor and missing all 11 three-pointers.Despite committing 19 turnovers, they had 14 steals helping lead to 27 Henderson State turnovers.

Torrie Thompson led Henderson State (8-19, 8-13) with 15 points while Pink Jones had 12.

Henderson State made 31.4 percent of its shots from the floor.