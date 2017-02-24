Arkansas police officer shoots minor after responding to robbery call

A minor was shot early Friday by an Arkansas police officer who had responded to a robbery call, authorities said.

Osceola police responded to the Shell gas station at 4610 W. Keiser Ave. in Osceola around 1:40 a.m. Friday, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Officers found three minors at the scene, state police said. One was arrested while another got into a vehicle that police said he didn’t own.

While an Osceola officer was trying to get the second minor out of the vehicle, the officer fired at least one shot, hitting the minor, the release said. The minor was taken to a Memphis hospital.

The third minor ran away and has not been located, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said the condition of the minor who was shot was not known.

A call to Osceola Police Chief David Gladden about the shooting was not immediately returned.

The results of the state police investigation will be presented to the Mississippi County prosecuting attorney for review.