Style: Getting cozy, Danish style

Every Friday morning, Cynthia Sanford gets to work early. She’s not there to sell more ’50s Danish furniture — although that’s what shoppers can find at the store where Sanford is manager. Instead, she enjoys some quiet time with a friend before opening up for the day. They drink coffee and knit among handcrafted teak sideboards, splayed-leg coffee tables and never-let-you-go lounge chairs.

In other words, Sanford explains, “we’re having hygge.”

Learn more about hygge, a Danish trend that basically translates into “getting cozy” in Saturday’s Style.