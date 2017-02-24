Home /
Style: Getting cozy, Danish style
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.
Every Friday morning, Cynthia Sanford gets to work early. She’s not there to sell more ’50s Danish furniture — although that’s what shoppers can find at the store where Sanford is manager. Instead, she enjoys some quiet time with a friend before opening up for the day. They drink coffee and knit among handcrafted teak sideboards, splayed-leg coffee tables and never-let-you-go lounge chairs.
In other words, Sanford explains, “we’re having hygge.”
Learn more about hygge, a Danish trend that basically translates into “getting cozy” in Saturday’s Style.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Getting cozy, Danish style
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.