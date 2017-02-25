Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 2:52 p.m.

14-year-old killed, 4 injured in Arkansas rollover wreck

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police says a 14-year-old girl has died in a Jefferson County car crash that also left four people injured.

The agency says in a preliminary report that the accident happened early Saturday morning in Pine Bluff.

The 14-year-old girl was a passenger in a car being driven by a 17-year-old. Their vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the road and overturned.

The 17-year-old driver was injured, along with three other passengers in the vehicle.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

The name of the victim wasn't released because she is a minor.

The patrol listed road conditions as dry and the weather was clear.

