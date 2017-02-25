2 car bombings kill 68 near Syria town

BEIRUT -- At least two attacks Friday near a Syrian town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group killed more than 60, mostly civilians and two Turkish soldiers, as the group retreats from one of its last remaining strongholds in northern Syria, Turkey's news agency and Syrian activists said.

A suicide car bomb went off outside a security office operated by the Syrian opposition in a village 5 miles north of al-Bab, killing 60 people. Most of those killed in Sousian were civilians who had gathered seeking permits and escorts to return to al-Bab, a day after it was liberated from the extremist group, a Syrian military commander in the city said. At least six fighters were among those killed in the attack, according to Turkey's Prime Minister, who spoke in Ankara.

Hours later, another car bomb attack was reported in Sousian, claiming the lives of at least eight, according to activist groups. There were no further details on the attack, and the Aleppo Media Center later removed the report from its website.

Despite the violence, Turkey's chief of military staff said his country had "achieved the goals" it had set for its military operation in northern Syria. The Turkish military earlier announced that its troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters are in full control of al-Bab but efforts to clear it of mines and explosive devices were still ongoing.

Gen. Hulusi Akar spoke during a visit to the border with Syria, a day after Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces captured the town.

He did not say, however, if Turkey would end its operations in northern Syria or move on to liberate other areas.

The Turkish military said it currently controls 743 square miles in northern Syria since its incursion there last August. The Turkey-backed operations have aimed to create a safe zone along the border, deterring from its borders Islamic State militants as well as Kurdish rebels it sees as an extension of its own insurgent group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials have spoken of plans to move the Turkish forces east toward the town of Manbij that is held by U.S.-backed forces that include Syrian Kurdish fighters in a bid to oust them from the area. Turkish leaders have also suggested that Turkish troops could take part in operations to liberate the Islamic State group's de facto capital, Raqqa.

Akar said Turkey would provide "every kind of support" to help life in al-Bab return to normal and for the local population to return to their homes.

On Friday, civilians attempting to return to al-Bab were hardest hit.

According to Mohammed al-Tawil, a leading Syrian opposition fighter north of al-Bab, a suicide attacker blew up a small pickup outside a security office in Sousian village, about 5 miles north of al-Bab. He said the explosion went off as the opposition fighters were organizing the return of civilians from al-Bab who had been displaced by the fighting for their town.

"These people have suffered a lot," al-Tawil said in a telephone interview from Sousian. "They have been waiting for this moment" to return home.

Al-Tawil, a member of the opposition al-Bab military council, said about four fighters manning the checkpoint had been killed in the attack. Al-Tawil, who was at the security office at the time of the explosion, said the rest of the casualties were civilians from al-Bab. Turkey's Anadolu news agency said at least 41 wounded were taken for treatment to the Turkish border town of Kilis.

Al-Bab had been controlled by the Islamic State since late 2013. The militants finally retreated Thursday after more than two months of intense fighting.

