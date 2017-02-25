Arkansas sweeps SEC indoor championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks again are the kings and queens of SEC indoor track and field.

The Razorbacks' men and women swept team titles Saturday at the SEC Championships in Nashville, Tenn.

The Arkansas men won their 22nd SEC indoor title in 26 meets with 98 points. Alabama was second with 93 points.

Arkansas' women scored 106.5 points to win their seventh SEC indoor title and ninth consecutive conference championship in cross country and indoor track. LSU was second with 94 points.

The last time the Arkansas women didn't win an SEC title was at the 2014 indoor meet when the Razorbacks finished third behind Florida and Texas A&M.

Arkansas' women got victories Saturday from senior Daina Harper in the 400 meters (52.03) and freshman Taylor Werner in the 5,000 (16:04.05). Werner scored 18 points in the meet along with a second-place finish in the 3,000 Friday night.

Razorbacks junior Taliyah Brooks took sixth in the high jump Saturday (5-6 1/2) after finishing second in the pentathlon and eighth in the long jump Friday. Her meet total was 12 points.

Arkansas took second in the distance medley relay to clinch the team title and finished the meet by taking third in the 1,600 relay.

Arkansas sophomore twin sisters Tori and Lexi Weeks took 1-2 in the pole vault Friday night when both cleared 15-0.

The men's team race went down to the final event with Arkansas taking fourth in the 1,600 relay to clinch the title.

Arkansas led Alabama 93-87 — which finished third in the 1,600 relay — going into the final event after the Razorbacks took second in the distance medley relay behind Ole Miss.

Jack Bruce anchored the Razorbacks in the distance medley relay after winning the 3,000 Friday night.

Bruce won the Razorbacks' only individual title of the meet, but the Razorbacks scored in 14 of 17 events.

Arkansas senior Clive Pullen took second in the triple jump with a leap of 54-6.

Razorbacks junior Kenzo Cotton took third in the 60 (6.66) and fourth in the 200 (20.65).