Saturday, February 25, 2017, 4:25 a.m.

Corning man gets 25 years in killing

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:37 a.m.

CORNING -- A Clay County Circuit Court jury took 55 minutes Friday to convict Bryan Curtis of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Corning man, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro said.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Curtis, 46, of Corning to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Curtis was charged in the June 12 slaying of James Edward Prater III, 56. Police said Prater was at the home of his girlfriend's sister on Sixth Street in Corning when he began arguing with the sister's brother-in-law.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Curtis, who was at the home, became involved in the dispute and shot Prater with a .357 Magnum handgun. Miller said in June that the two didn't know each other well. Prater was pronounced dead at the home, the sheriff said.

State Desk on 02/25/2017

