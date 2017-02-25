Democrats in Trump-turf states avoid public forums

NEW YORK -- From Montana to West Virginia, the nation's most vulnerable Senate Democrats are avoiding public meetings as their Republican counterparts get pummeled by an energized electorate frustrated with President Donald Trump's early agenda.

Some Democrats prefer to connect with constituents over the telephone or using social media. Others are meeting voters in controlled environments with limited opportunities to ask questions. But few of the 10 Democratic senators facing re-election next year in states carried by Trump have scheduled in-person meetings during this week's congressional recess.

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri declined an invitation to attend a meeting organized by a group called Kansas City Indivisible this weekend, deciding to send a staff member in her place. The two-term senator, up for re-election next year in a state Trump won by nearly 19 percentage points, is scheduled to chat with voters next week on Facebook Live.

"Seems to me that all these members of Congress are afraid to face their constituents," said Hillary Shields, a volunteer organizer with the Kansas City group.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

The cautious approach comes as Senate Democrats work to limit risks ahead of the 2018 election season. After claiming the Senate majority in 2014, Republicans could win a filibuster-proof, 60-vote Senate majority next year in an election in which Democrats are defending 25 seats (23 held by Democrats, two by independents), 10 of them in states carried by Trump.

The GOP has a 52-48 edge in the Senate.

Democrats like McCaskill are being pushed to stand up to the Republican president by their liberal base and pulled to cooperate with the GOP by independents and moderates.

McCaskill's office noted that she spent part of this week touring the U.S.-Mexico border and planned to host meetings later in the year.

The political pressure is particularly intense for Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Democrats whose states backed Trump by an average of 39 percentage points in November.

Both have avoided formal public forums this week, but Heitkamp's office said she participated in a discussion about flood issues with constituents in northeastern North Dakota and attended a subsequent ribbon-cutting on Thursday.

Manchin's office reported an equally busy schedule, but his constituents said he's been hard to find this week. They scheduled a protest outside the Democratic senator's Charleston office Friday to demand more access, said Cathy Kunkel, an energy consultant who helped plan the protest.

"Here we are, and we'd like a town-hall meeting," Kunkel said. "His constituents have a lot of questions. This is the first recess of the new Congress in the Trump administration."

As Democrats dodge, many Republicans face an outpouring of anger in public meetings across the nation from constituents fired up over Trump's first steps as president. Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas have been yelled at, heckled and booed in recent days.

Some Republicans have avoided such confrontations. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas evoked the near-fatal shooting of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., to explain why he's only holding telephone forums. Giffords on Thursday urged members of Congress to "have some courage" and face their constituents.

For now, protesters' angst is largely focused on Republicans. But only a few weeks ago, Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts faced a sharp rebuke for backing one of Trump's Cabinet picks.

"Grass-roots Democrats won't be shy about challenging their own leaders if they sense a whiff of cooperation with the Trump agenda," said Ben Wikler, Washington director for the liberal group MoveOn.org.

It's unclear whether they'll get the chance with certain Senate Democrats, however.

Shields noted that McCaskill made time to visit the Mexican border: "We'd like to have her back in Missouri."

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/25/2017