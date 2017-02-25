Forest managers conducting prescribed burns in Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — National forest fire managers are conducting prescribed burns this weekend in two national forests in Arkansas.

The federal agency says it is conducting the burns Saturday in areas across the Ouachita and the Ozark-St. Francis national forests.

Fire managers estimated in a statement that the burns will encompass roughly 1,700 acres in four Arkansas counties.

Officials cautioned that prescribed fires are ignited by highly trained fire personnel under specified fuel and weather conditions.