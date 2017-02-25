Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 4:26 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.

Ray Brown, an offensive lineman at Arkansas State University who played 19 seasons in the NFL, was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. An article in Friday's editions about the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 incorrectly stated he was not a member.

The Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics meet against Michigan State takes place today at 1 p.m. An article in Friday's editions incorrectly stated the wrong day.

Sports on 02/25/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

Arkansas Online