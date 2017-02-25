Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield arrested on Dickson St. in Fayetteville

— Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Fayetteville.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was booked into the Washington County Jail after first walking, then running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near Fayetteville's Dickson Street early Saturday, according to police.

A preliminary police report says an intoxicated Mayfield first told an officer he was trying to break up an altercation, but that Mayfield later "was yelling profanities and causing a scene" while the officer questioned another man. After Mayfield was tackled, he refused to put his arms behind his back and was eventually forced into handcuffs before being arrested, the report says.

Oklahoma spokesman Michael Houck said the school is aware of the incident and pursuing details.

Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after passing for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns, and is an odds-on favorite to win the trophy later this year.

In two years as the Sooners' starting quarterback he has a record of 22-4. He has twice won the Burlsworth Trophy - presented in Springdale - as the best college football player to begin his career as a walk-on.