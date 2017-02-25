Pence: World will know U.S. with Israel

LAS VEGAS -- Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Jewish Coalition that he and President Donald Trump will work tirelessly on foreign and domestic concerns important to the group, such as enacting business-friendly policies at home and supporting Israel abroad.

"If the world knows nothing else, the world will know this: America stands with Israel," Pence told the group Friday night. The Republican administration is "assessing" whether to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, he said, and it has put Iran "on notice."

Pence addressed the Republican donors and Jewish leaders attending the annual conference at billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson's casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Former Vice President Dick Cheney introduced Pence. The roughly 500 attendees also are expected to hear from Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina this weekend.

Pence told the coalition that America's bonds with Israel had grown stronger under the Trump administration. President Barack Obama did not have a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and many Republican Jews saw the Obama administration as insufficiently supportive of Israel.

Pence also ticked through Trump's domestic agenda, saying the president had already brought back American jobs. "This White House is in the promise-keeping business," he said.

The vice president shared stories from his trip to Germany last weekend -- his first abroad as vice president. He'd paid a visit to the former Dachau concentration camp, where thousands of Austrian and German Jews were among those imprisoned and killed. He was joined on the tour by a survivor of the Holocaust who was at Dachau when it was liberated by U.S. soldiers at the end of World War II.

Pence also talked about how this week he had made a surprise visit to a Jewish cemetery in Missouri where more than 150 gravestones had been toppled and vandalized. Speaking through a bullhorn at the site, he said there was "no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism" and then picked up a rake and helped clean up the cemetery.

In Las Vegas, the vice president praised the Adelsons from the stage, saying they "in so many ways have given America a second chance" through their political work in the U.S. and Israel. Adelson and his wife, Miriam, gave more than $20 million to a pro-Trump super political action committee, making them among Trump's most generous benefactors, campaign records show.

"Rest assured we're going to keep our end of the bargain, too," Pence said, thanking the Adelsons and the Republican Jewish Coalition for their "steadfast support."

Adelson, who helps finance the coalition, didn't openly support Trump until the final weeks of the presidential campaign. Trump had called his GOP rivals "puppets" of Adelson, and Trump troubled some in attendance during the coalition's 2015 conference when he declined to express support for an undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

But Trump has been appreciative of the Adelsons. At one of his final campaign stops, in Las Vegas, he called the Adelsons "really incredible people" who have been "so supportive." The Adelsons also were front and center for Trump's swearing-in last month, and Sheldon Adelson was one of Trump's first dinner guests at the White House.

And Trump picked the leader of the super PAC that landed Adelson's money, Chicago businessman Todd Ricketts, as deputy commerce secretary.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Thomas of The Associated Press.

