Rick Lee selections and analysis Post time: 1:05 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Weast Hill in the 8th.

BEST BET Visionary Tale in the 9th.

LONG SHOT Littleriverrock in the 2nd.

1 Purse $23,500, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won 3 races, Claiming $7,500.

STORM HAZE** was forwardly place in a clear third-place finish, which followed a decisive victory at Sunland, and he figures to improve with a race over the track. SUMMER DISCO is taking a big drop in price after a troubled fifth-place finish, and he may have needed the race following a 5-month layoff. SHIP DISTURBER was a game winner at a lesser condition two races back, and was claimed out of his last race when finishing fourth at even-money odds.

P HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Storm Haze;Cannon;Hartman;5-1

3 Summer Disco;Thompson;Manley;5-2

10 Ship Disturber;Birzer;Roberts;4-1

11 Captain Payback;Rocco;Caldwell;12-1

4 Tee Tee;St Julien;Litfin;6-1

2 Romeo Delta;Canchari;Van Berg;6-1

5 Flummox;Clawson;Morse;10-1

9 Bullero;ACourt;Jackson;20-1

7 Jebadiah;Roman;Chleborad;20-1

8 Aqua Solis;Felix;Puhl;20-1

1 Admiral Sean;Emigh;Haran;20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Claiming $12,500.

LITTLERIVERROCK* was favored in her career debut, but broke poorly and had additional traffic problems in an eighth-place finish. She is adding blinkers and deserves another chance. ELEVENPOINT RIVER rallied from far back in a fast-closing second-place finish when making her return from vacation time, and she may be an improved filly as a 4-year-old. ENDLESS BLOOM has been in a perfect tracking position without being able to close the deal, while finishing second in 3 of her last 4 races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Littleriverrock;Felix;Mason;10-1

4 Elevenpoint River;McNeil;Hornsby;9-2

1 Endless Bloom;Rodriguez;Whited;7-2

8 Miss Shelby;Canchari;Witt;5-1

7 Sea Pe Win;De La Cruz;Martin;6-1

3 Sherry Berry Wine;Clawson;Cannon;8-1

10 Fiasco;Vazquez;Moquett;12-1

6 Eastern Sky;BQuinonez;Martin;8-1

14 Lucky Dog Rocket;Borel;Howard;10-1

9 Anydayoftheweek;Loveberry;Milligan;12-1

11 Satin Suprise;Roman;Jackson;15-1

5 Is Out;Perez;Carranza;20-1

2 Dancetothebeat;ACourt;Ives;30-1

13 Sweet Sweet Kim;Laviolette;Smith;30-1

3 Purse $25,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance.

RING NECKED** defeated $7,500 rivals in late-running fashion 2 starts back, and traffic on the final turn cost him a better finish at this level Feb. 17. Plus, he is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of speed and should benefit from an inside trip. OLD FASHIONED KING scored an authoritative victory at 9 furlongs with blinkers on for the first time, and he has run his best races from off the pace LAMU has shown versatility in consecutive conditioned-claiming victories, and he may be sharp enough to move up in class and three-peat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ring Necked;Court;Compton;4-1

2 Old Fashioned King;Franco;Jayaraman;10-1

6 Lamu;Vazquez;Lauer;5-2

10 Kody With a K;St Julien;Shorter;5-1

7 Roma Road;Canchari;Creighton;5-1

5 Memphisinmay;Osorio;Garcia;12-1

3 Indy Awesome;Lantz;Lynn;12-1

8 Malibu Tide;Felix;Puhl;10-1

9 Mizz Wizz;Roman;Contreras;12-1

4 King Coral;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

4 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Claiming $15,000.

CONQUEST STREETWAR** raced competitively against tougher throughout 2016, and he is taking a significant drop following consecutive eighth-place finishes and could prove trouble to catch. ZIMMERMAN has finished with energy in four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the talent is there but his willingness to win may be questioned. BAD BUBBA raced evenly in his career debut sprinting, but he is bred to route and landed in a soft and wide-open race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Conquest Streetwar;Clawson;Morse;7-2

10 Zimmerman;Osorio;Garcia;3-1

3 Bad Bubba;St Julien;Pitts;12-1

8 Tilden;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;5-1

2 City All Star;Landeros;Caster;6-1

5 Scrutiny;De La Cruz;Nelson;8-1

6 Means;Pompell;Mullins;10-1

9 Betweensatinsheets;Borel;Brennan;8-1

1 Wildwood's Prize;Canchari;Creighton;15-1

4 Rip Cord;McNeil;Caster;20-1

7 Beecher's Brook;Rodriguez;Haran;30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $6,250.

GASUPTHEJET** won 3 of his 4 races last season sprinting, and he is finally back at his preferred distance after 6 route races, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. CHEROKEE BAND showed early speed in an improved third-place finish, and he won a sprint from the rail at Indiana and may be sitting on a top effort in the third start of his current form cycle. HEMMINGER disappointed in a $10,000 claiming race, but top connections have him spotted to contend and are adding blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Gasupthejet;Loveberry;Caldwell;10-1

1 Cherokee Band;Roman;Garcia;8-1

2 Hemminger;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

5 Now and Zen;Clawson;Martin;7-2

6 Sidearm;Felix;Moquett;4-1

13 Battered;Canchari;Vance;10-1

11 He'saruler;Landeros;Contreras;20-1

10 Royal Dehere;Pompell;Cox;12-1

7 Scott Man;St Julien;Shorter;20-1

4 Shemp;Perez;Puhl;12-1

9 Hypothetical;Osorio;Ward;20-1

8 Major Player;Birzer;Arnett;12-1

14 Painted Valley;BQuinonez;Holthus;20-1

12 Anteros;Laviolette;Dobric;30-1

6 Purse $74,000, 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies & Mares, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming.

AREWEHAVINGFUNYET*** raced last fall at Santa Anita and Del Mar, her Beyer speed figures are very competitive, and she races for high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. GHOST DANCER has not raced since June, but the front-running mare is a proven two-turn runner who represents strong connections. PAGEANT MATERIAL is shipping from New Orleans in good form, and she is back on her best surface after a couple of recent races, and she drew a favorable two-turn post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Arewehavingfunyet;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

3 Ghost Dancer;Vazquez;Cox;9-2

1 Pageant Material;Rocco;Caldwell;3-1

4 Folded Wings;Clawson;Pitts;5-1

5 Small City Girl;Eramia;Asmussen;10-1

9 Rose to Glory;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

8 American Odyssey;Landeros;Caster;6-1

7 Grace At Midnight;Canchari;Anderson;15-1

2 Cleverness;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

7 Purse $75,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance.

APPREHENDER** is an old class horse who has four career wins at Oaklawn, and the earner of nearly $500k is a picture of consistency. TANNER'S POPSICLE led into deep stretch when beaten 2 lengths in a stake quality allowance sprint, and he may be able to control the pace at a nice price. MEDAL OF COURAGE has won 4 of his last 8 races on the main track, and he appears sharp enough to handle a jump in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Apprehender;Birzer;Jacquot;5-2

2 Tanner's Popsicle;Vazquez;Caldwell;15-1

10 Medal of Courage;Rocco;Young;6-1

8 Big Squeeze;Canchari;Simms;4-1

5 Ray'swarrior;Landeros;Hobby;6-1

4 Pistone Steel;Franco;Diodoro;6-1

3 Black Bear;Borel;Morse;12-1

1 Chief of Staff;Cannon;Van Berg;15-1

6 Crewman;Osorio;Poulos;8-1

9 Conquest Twister;Felix;Moquett;12-1

8 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $100,000, 6 Furlongs, Colts and Geldings, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred.

WEAST HILL**** is 7 of 7 races at Oaklawn, including 3 stakes victories, and he has won both of his 2017 starts and will go heavily favored to score another front-running victory. ROCK CITY ROADHOG was beaten by less than 1-length by the top selection in an allowance prep, and the horse-for-course receives a favorable swing in the weights. RACER showed good speed when third behind the top two selections, and he is making his third start after vacation time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Weast Hill;Rocco;Cox;1-2

3 Rock City Roadhog;Birzer;Arnett;9-2

1 Racer;Court;Martin;6-1

7 Suspect a Storm;BQuinonez;Martin;8-1

5 Chantmeupbaby;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

2 Explosive Lake;Canchari;Jayaraman;20-1

4 Maize Road;Landeros;Morse;20-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds, Maiden Special Weight.

VISIONARY TALE*** is an unraced colt who tipped his hand in a strong 5-furlong gate work Feb. 11, and trainer Brad Cox excels with young horses and the colt was scratched last Friday in favor of this spot. CRAWFORD was narrowly beaten while 3 lengths clear of third in his 2017 debut, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. LIVE ROUND is a first-time starter with swift works dating back to November at Keeneland, and trainer Wayne Catalano boasts a high win percentage with this kind.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Visionary Tale;Landeros;Cox;7-2

2 Crawford;Eramia;Asmussen;3-1

5 Live Round;Canchari;Catalano;5-1

9 The Red Dude;Cannon;Moquett;6-1

4 First Response;Franco;Asmussen;8-1

10 Tempo Seeker;Rocco;Caldwell;8-1

11 Neon Gator;Thompson;Gowan;10-1

8 Strong Yen;Vazquez;Moquett;12-1

3 Not for Truth;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;30-1

7 Decision Reversed;Pompell;Mullins;20-1

6 Conquest Gladiator;Loveberry;Danner;15-1

Exotic possibilities

• The early double has two large fields so a winning payoff is likely to be very good. The first race looks like a three-horse race in my mind, and the second seems perfectly made for a price, so I settled an upsetter in Littleriverrock. The late Pick-3, starting in the seventh, is not cinch for Apprehender and therefore may produce a price. The eighth race is a single for Weast Hill, although there is no such thing as a "sure-thing". The ninth is a contentious maiden sprint and a few seem to have the credentials to win.

Sports on 02/25/2017