Post positions for the Grade II $400,000 Risen Star Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16th miles. Fair Grounds, New Orleans. Post Time: 5 p.m. Central. Kentucky Derby points awarded on 50-20-10-5 on scale:
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;ODDS
Girvin;Hernandez;6-1
Untrapped;Santana;10-1
Local Hero;Geroux;4-1
Arklow;Bridgmohan;15-1
Shareholder Value;Murrill;15-1
Guest Suite;Albarado;6-1
U S Officer;Valdivia;20-1
Cool Arrow;Saez;15-1
Mo Town;Velazquez;7-2
Takeoff;Leparoux;10-1
Sorry Erik;Desormeaux;30-1
Horse Fly;Mena;30-1
It's Your Nickel;Graham;30-1
So Conflated;Gutierrez;10-1
Sports on 02/25/2017
Print Headline: Risen Star Stakes
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Risen Star Stakes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.