Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 4:26 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

TODAY'S DERBY PREP

Risen Star Stakes

This article was published today at 2:02 a.m.

Post positions for the Grade II $400,000 Risen Star Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16th miles. Fair Grounds, New Orleans. Post Time: 5 p.m. Central. Kentucky Derby points awarded on 50-20-10-5 on scale:

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;ODDS

  1. Girvin;Hernandez;6-1

  2. Untrapped;Santana;10-1

  3. Local Hero;Geroux;4-1

  4. Arklow;Bridgmohan;15-1

  5. Shareholder Value;Murrill;15-1

  6. Guest Suite;Albarado;6-1

  7. U S Officer;Valdivia;20-1

  8. Cool Arrow;Saez;15-1

  9. Mo Town;Velazquez;7-2

  10. Takeoff;Leparoux;10-1

  11. Sorry Erik;Desormeaux;30-1

  12. Horse Fly;Mena;30-1

  13. It's Your Nickel;Graham;30-1

  14. So Conflated;Gutierrez;10-1

Sports on 02/25/2017

Print Headline: Risen Star Stakes

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Risen Star Stakes

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online