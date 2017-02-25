BASEBALL

Henderson splits with Oklahoma Baptist

Henderson State University won 8-3 and lost 6-0 to Oklahoma Baptist Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

Hayden Lessenberry went 4 for 5 with a double and 3 RBI in the first game to lead the Reddies’ 11-hit attack.

Luke Tebbetts (3-0) pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 1 run to get the victory.

Parker Jones and Luke McGuire both had two hits.

The Reddies were held to three hits in the second, and Oklahoma Baptist took an early lead with a five-run second.

Lessenberry had a double in the second game.

Tarleton State sweeps UA-Fort Smith

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith lost 2-0 and 4-2 to Tarleton State on Friday in Stephenville, Texas.

Hayden Harvey allowed five hits over seven innings in the first game, but Arkansas-Fort Smith left five runners on including the tying runs in the top of the seventh.

The second game was tied 2-2 in the eighth, but Tarleton State got a two-run home run from Austin Call to win it.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps NW Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 4-2 and 5-1 Friday in Alva, Okla.

Megan Goodnight’s two-run triple provided the winning margin for Arkansas Tech (8-2, 2-0 GAC) in the first game. Carla Tolar (1-0) allowed 2 runs on 1 hit in 6 innings to get the victory.

Sarah Coronado two-run double in the fourth was the big hit in the second game. Jalisa Gum allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts for the victory.

Harding splits with SW Oklahoma

Harding University lost 5-4 in eight innings to Southwestern Oklahoma State, but rebounded with a 6-4, eighth-inning victory Friday in Weatherford, Okla.

Harding (9-3, 1-1 GAC) took a 4-3 lead in the sixth when Autumn Humes hit a grand slam in the first game.

Southwestern Oklahoma tied the game in seventh when Samantha Householder singled to left to score Morgan Swisher. Southwestern Oklahoma (7-5, 1-1) scored the winning run on a Harding error in the eighth.

A 4-0 Harding lead disappeared in the seventh inning of the second game when Southwestern Oklahoma’s Kaytlin Donaldson singled in two runs and Paige Bowler had a tworun double.

Harding won in the eighth when Courtney Derrick had a sacrifice fly to score the winning run and Lindsey Duncan scored on a wild pitch.

Henderson St. splits with Oklahoma Baptist

Henderson State University opened Great American Conference play splitting with Oklahoma Baptist, winning 6-0 before losing 4-3 in eighth innings.

Henderson State (7-7, 1-1 GAC) had two three-run innings in the first game.

Ashleigh Erb doubled in Kaitlyn Felder in the second inning. Shayla Wright followed with a home run to make it 3-0.

Keristen Seahorn doubled to right field with the bases loaded to make it 6-0 in the fifth.

Michelle Sorenson struck out six and allowed four hits in a complete-game victory.

Oklahoma Baptist scored an unearned run in the eighth inning to win the second game.

The Reddies trailed 3-0 early, but scored one when Erb singled in Seahorn in the second. Henderson State tied it 3-3 in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Oliva Trapp.

UAM wins two from SE Oklahoma

University of Arkansas-Monticello swept Southeastern Oklahoma State 5-1 and 6-5 in Durant, Okla., on Friday.

UAM (8-4, 2-0 GAC) scored four runs in the fifth inning of its Game 1 victory with Ashton Currey hitting a two-run home run and added two more on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice.

Kendra Coleman carried a perfect game into the seventh before allowing two hits and a walk.

UAM took a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning of the second game before Southwestern Oklahoma scored four runs.

Maranda Coleman hit a two-run home run to help the Cotton Blossoms take a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Maylie Bain (2-1) earned the victory while Alysson Finnigan picked up her first save, pitching a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

LACROSSE

Hendrix men beat Elmhurst in OT

Hendrix College’s men’s team defeated Elmhurst 10-9 in overtime Friday in Elmhurst, Ill.

Drew Scanlan scored the game-tying goal with 1:55 left in regulation to force overtime.

Alex Ortenstone scored the game-winning goal with 90 seconds left in overtime.

Ortenstone and Gorman both scored two goals and had an assist to lead Hendrix in the victory.