TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES

Arkansas State women vs. Georgia Southern

WHEN 3 p.m. WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-21, 4-11 Sun Belt Georgia Southern 12-15, 8-8 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $25 (adults, lower level), $22 (seniors, lower level), $15 (youth, lower level), $10 (adults and seniors, upper level), $8 (youth, upper level)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.2 2.6 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.6 3.0 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.9 3.5 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.3 4.9 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.6 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (305-250 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

GEORGIA SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Alexis Brown, 5-6, Fr. 6.2 2.2 G Angel McGowan, 5-9, Sr. 15.3 4.2 G Alexis Sams, 5-5, Sr. 3.7 2.3 F Sierra Butler, 6-2, Jr. 5.3 5.9 F Patrice Butler, 6-2, Sr. 14.4 7.0 COACH Kip Drown (19-37 in second season at Georgia Southern, 482-366 in 29th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU GSU 59.4 Points for 60.9 70.6 Points against 62.9 -7.1 Rebound margin -3.3 -1.7 Turnover margin -0.4 36.1 FG pct. 37.3 33.5 3-pt. pct. 30.4 66.1 FT pct. 69.8 CHALK TALK ASU snapped its four-game losing streak with a 59-57 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night. … Tonight is the last home game for senior guards Brittany Fowler and Dominique Oliver. … One victory and one Louisiana-Monroe loss would ensure that ASU does not finish last in the Sun Belt standings.

Central Arkansas women vs. Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 22-4, 14-2 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 21-5, 12-3 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.7 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.6 4.5 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.0 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 6.0 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.1 5.6 COACH Sandra Rushing (100-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 502-304 in 28th season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Ross, 5-6, Sr. 19.2 3.9 G Kennedy Harris, 5-8, So. 5.8 3.6 F Lovisa Brunnberg, 5-10, Fr. 3.4 1.5 F Stevi Parker, 6-0, Jr. 11.5 8.5 C Adrienne Lewis, 6-1, Sr. 6.9 6.0 COACH Mark Kellogg (39-17 in second season at Stephen F. Austin, 289-82 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA 69.9 Points for 76.3 53.0 Points against 63.4 +5.7 Rebound margin +2.5 +2.9 Turnover margin +3.5 47.6 FG pct. 45.1 35.0 3-pt. pct. 34.2 70.0 FT pct. 71.2 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas has won 13 games in a row, its longest winning streak since moving to Division I in 2006. … The Sugar Bears are clinging to a half-game lead over Abilene Christian in the Southland standings. But Abilene Christian is ineligible for the Southland Tournament. … UCA won at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 25.

— Troy Schulte

UALR women vs. Georgia State

WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 20-7, 14-1 Sun Belt Georgia State 11-16, 7-9 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $25 (upper leather), $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

GEORGIA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.2 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.0 2.2 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.0 6.9 F Carolee Dillard, 6-2, Sr. 2.9 3.2 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.3 6.4 COACH Joe Foley (284-151 in 14th season at UALR, 740-232 in 30th season overall)

GEORGIA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jada Lewis, 5-7, Fr. 11.4 1.3 G Kierra Henry, 5-9, So. 6.9 3.2 F Tiffany Holston, 6-1, Sr. 9.7 8.9 F K.K. Williams, 5-11, So. 5.7 2.8 F Astaja Tyghter, 5-10, So. 8.2 4.2 COACH Sharon Baldwin (79-128 in seventh season at Georgia State, 274-270 in 18th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR GSU 61.5 Points for 62.6 54.7 Points against 64.8 +3.3 Rebound margin +1.6 +2.7 Turnover margin -0.8 42.8 FG pct. 39.1 28.6 3-pt. pct. 29.3 75.1 FT pct. 68.3 CHALK TALK UALR clinch an outright Sun Belt regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt tournament with a victory today. … UALR is 7-0 against Georgia State since the Panthers joined the Sun Belt conference, winning six of those games by 15 points or more. … UALR received two votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. … The Trojans have won 17 home games in a row against Sun Belt teams.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB women vs. Grambling State

WHEN 5 p.m. WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 12-14, 9-6 SWAC Grambling State 13-12, 11-3 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff TICKETS $10

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 10.1 2.9 G Tiffany Murdock, 5-6, Jr. 1.7 1.0 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.9 1.3 F Faith Ohanta, 5-10, Jr. 8.1 5.4 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.3 6.1 COACH Nate Kilbert (44-101 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 166-301 in 16th season overall)

GRAMBLING STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Takerra Parsons, 5-9, So. 2.9 1.4 G Monisha Neal, 5-8, Jr. 10.6 6.4 G Shakyla Hill, 5-7, So. 15.1 7.6 G Jazmin Boyd, 5-8, So. 12.1 2.5 F Jazmine Torian, 5-8, So. 9.6 5.4 COACH Freddie Murray (13-12 in first season at Grambling State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB GSU 57.0 Points for 62.8 63.8 Points against 65.1 -3.2 Rebound margin -3.0 -1.2 Turnover margin -3.0 35.8 FG pct. 38.0 25.5 3-pt. pct. 26.0 63.4 FT pct. 65.6 CHALK TALK UAPB’s six-game winning streak was snapped in Monday’s loss at Prairie View A&M, 62-57. … UAPB has won five games in a row at home. … Grambling State, which has won eight in a row, beat UAPB 56-54 on Jan. 28 in Grambling, La. … The Tigers lead the SWAC by a half-game, while the Golden Lions are tied with Alcorn State for fifth place. Shakyla Hill, Grambling State’s leading scorer and a former Little Rock Hall standout, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

— Troy Schulte

Central Arkansas men vs. Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 6:30 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-21, 7-9 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 15-12, 10-5 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.7 3.5 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.1 6.6 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.0 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.3 3.0 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.8 3.6 COACH Russ Pennell (17-69 in third season at UCA, 128-136 in eighth season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ty Charles, 6-5, Jr. 9.2 5.7 G Ivan Canete, 6-4, Jr. 9.4 5.6 G Dallas Cameron, 6-3, Sr. 8.3 1.6 F Leon Gilmore III, 6-7, Jr. 9.4 5.6 F TJ Holyfield, 6-7, So. 11.8 6.6 COACH Kyle Keller (15-12 in first season at Stephen F. Austin and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA 74.4 Points for 69.4 83.7 Points against 68.5 -2.0 Rebound margin +3.9 -2.7 Turnover margin -0.9 43.7 FG pct. 44.8 37.8 3-PT. pct. 32.3 73.2 FT pct. 71.3 CHALK TALK UCA returns home after losing three consecutive road games to fall to eighth place in the Southland standings. … The Bears hold a half-game lead for eighth place, which is needed to qualify for the Southland Tournament. After today, they finish the regular season March 4 at Northwestern State. … Stephen F. Austin had won four in a row before losing Thursday night at New Orleans. The Lumberjacks are tied for second in the standings.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB men vs. Grambling State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7-21, 6-9 SWAC; Grambling State 12-15, 7-7 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff TICKETS $10

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 9.3 3.5 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 8.3 2.2 F Deshon Bayless, 6-8, So. 6.3 2.8 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 9.7 4.5 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.5 2.8 COACH George Ivory (74-178 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)

GRAMBLING STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ervin Mitchell, 6-4, Fr. 16.2 3.6 G Remond Brown, 6-2, So. 14.2 4.4 G Chase Cormier, 6-0, Sr. 3.1 1.9 G Drake Wilks, 6-6, Fr. 5.1 2.5 F Avery Ugba, 6-7, Jr. 12.2 9.8 COACH Shawn Walker (21-66 in third season at Grambling State, 215-243 in 16th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB GSU 61.8 Points for 70.6 72.1 Points against 74.3 -4.0 Rebound margin -3.9 -1.3 Turnover margin +3.3 40.4 FG pct. 42.5 33.0 3-PT. pct. 31.3 64.9 FT pct. 64.6 CHALK TALK UAPB has lost three in a row and has been held under 60 points in each game. … Deshon Bayless had 15 points in Monday’s loss at Prairie View A&M, his highest total in a SWAC game this year. … UAPB is in eighth place in the SWAC standings, 1½ games behind Grambling State, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M for a tie for fourth place. The Golden Lions can earn a first-round bye in SWAC Tournament if they finish among the top six.

— Troy Schulte