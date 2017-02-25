TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES
By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
Arkansas State women vs. Georgia Southern
WHEN 3 p.m. WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-21, 4-11 Sun Belt Georgia Southern 12-15, 8-8 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $25 (adults, lower level), $22 (seniors, lower level), $15 (youth, lower level), $10 (adults and seniors, upper level), $8 (youth, upper level)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.2 2.6 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.6 3.0 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.9 3.5 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.3 4.9 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.6 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (305-250 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)
GEORGIA SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Alexis Brown, 5-6, Fr. 6.2 2.2 G Angel McGowan, 5-9, Sr. 15.3 4.2 G Alexis Sams, 5-5, Sr. 3.7 2.3 F Sierra Butler, 6-2, Jr. 5.3 5.9 F Patrice Butler, 6-2, Sr. 14.4 7.0 COACH Kip Drown (19-37 in second season at Georgia Southern, 482-366 in 29th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU GSU 59.4 Points for 60.9 70.6 Points against 62.9 -7.1 Rebound margin -3.3 -1.7 Turnover margin -0.4 36.1 FG pct. 37.3 33.5 3-pt. pct. 30.4 66.1 FT pct. 69.8 CHALK TALK ASU snapped its four-game losing streak with a 59-57 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night. … Tonight is the last home game for senior guards Brittany Fowler and Dominique Oliver. … One victory and one Louisiana-Monroe loss would ensure that ASU does not finish last in the Sun Belt standings.
Central Arkansas women vs. Stephen F. Austin
WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 22-4, 14-2 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 21-5, 12-3 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.7 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.6 4.5 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.0 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 6.0 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.1 5.6 COACH Sandra Rushing (100-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 502-304 in 28th season overall)
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Ross, 5-6, Sr. 19.2 3.9 G Kennedy Harris, 5-8, So. 5.8 3.6 F Lovisa Brunnberg, 5-10, Fr. 3.4 1.5 F Stevi Parker, 6-0, Jr. 11.5 8.5 C Adrienne Lewis, 6-1, Sr. 6.9 6.0 COACH Mark Kellogg (39-17 in second season at Stephen F. Austin, 289-82 in 12th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SFA 69.9 Points for 76.3 53.0 Points against 63.4 +5.7 Rebound margin +2.5 +2.9 Turnover margin +3.5 47.6 FG pct. 45.1 35.0 3-pt. pct. 34.2 70.0 FT pct. 71.2 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas has won 13 games in a row, its longest winning streak since moving to Division I in 2006. … The Sugar Bears are clinging to a half-game lead over Abilene Christian in the Southland standings. But Abilene Christian is ineligible for the Southland Tournament. … UCA won at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 25.
— Troy Schulte
UALR women vs. Georgia State
WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 20-7, 14-1 Sun Belt Georgia State 11-16, 7-9 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $25 (upper leather), $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
GEORGIA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.2 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.0 2.2 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.0 6.9 F Carolee Dillard, 6-2, Sr. 2.9 3.2 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.3 6.4 COACH Joe Foley (284-151 in 14th season at UALR, 740-232 in 30th season overall)
GEORGIA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jada Lewis, 5-7, Fr. 11.4 1.3 G Kierra Henry, 5-9, So. 6.9 3.2 F Tiffany Holston, 6-1, Sr. 9.7 8.9 F K.K. Williams, 5-11, So. 5.7 2.8 F Astaja Tyghter, 5-10, So. 8.2 4.2 COACH Sharon Baldwin (79-128 in seventh season at Georgia State, 274-270 in 18th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR GSU 61.5 Points for 62.6 54.7 Points against 64.8 +3.3 Rebound margin +1.6 +2.7 Turnover margin -0.8 42.8 FG pct. 39.1 28.6 3-pt. pct. 29.3 75.1 FT pct. 68.3 CHALK TALK UALR clinch an outright Sun Belt regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt tournament with a victory today. … UALR is 7-0 against Georgia State since the Panthers joined the Sun Belt conference, winning six of those games by 15 points or more. … UALR received two votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. … The Trojans have won 17 home games in a row against Sun Belt teams.
— Troy Schulte
UAPB women vs. Grambling State
WHEN 5 p.m. WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 12-14, 9-6 SWAC Grambling State 13-12, 11-3 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff TICKETS $10
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 10.1 2.9 G Tiffany Murdock, 5-6, Jr. 1.7 1.0 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.9 1.3 F Faith Ohanta, 5-10, Jr. 8.1 5.4 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.3 6.1 COACH Nate Kilbert (44-101 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 166-301 in 16th season overall)
GRAMBLING STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Takerra Parsons, 5-9, So. 2.9 1.4 G Monisha Neal, 5-8, Jr. 10.6 6.4 G Shakyla Hill, 5-7, So. 15.1 7.6 G Jazmin Boyd, 5-8, So. 12.1 2.5 F Jazmine Torian, 5-8, So. 9.6 5.4 COACH Freddie Murray (13-12 in first season at Grambling State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB GSU 57.0 Points for 62.8 63.8 Points against 65.1 -3.2 Rebound margin -3.0 -1.2 Turnover margin -3.0 35.8 FG pct. 38.0 25.5 3-pt. pct. 26.0 63.4 FT pct. 65.6 CHALK TALK UAPB’s six-game winning streak was snapped in Monday’s loss at Prairie View A&M, 62-57. … UAPB has won five games in a row at home. … Grambling State, which has won eight in a row, beat UAPB 56-54 on Jan. 28 in Grambling, La. … The Tigers lead the SWAC by a half-game, while the Golden Lions are tied with Alcorn State for fifth place. Shakyla Hill, Grambling State’s leading scorer and a former Little Rock Hall standout, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
— Troy Schulte
Central Arkansas men vs. Stephen F. Austin
WHEN 6:30 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-21, 7-9 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 15-12, 10-5 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.7 3.5 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.1 6.6 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.0 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.3 3.0 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.8 3.6 COACH Russ Pennell (17-69 in third season at UCA, 128-136 in eighth season overall)
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ty Charles, 6-5, Jr. 9.2 5.7 G Ivan Canete, 6-4, Jr. 9.4 5.6 G Dallas Cameron, 6-3, Sr. 8.3 1.6 F Leon Gilmore III, 6-7, Jr. 9.4 5.6 F TJ Holyfield, 6-7, So. 11.8 6.6 COACH Kyle Keller (15-12 in first season at Stephen F. Austin and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SFA 74.4 Points for 69.4 83.7 Points against 68.5 -2.0 Rebound margin +3.9 -2.7 Turnover margin -0.9 43.7 FG pct. 44.8 37.8 3-PT. pct. 32.3 73.2 FT pct. 71.3 CHALK TALK UCA returns home after losing three consecutive road games to fall to eighth place in the Southland standings. … The Bears hold a half-game lead for eighth place, which is needed to qualify for the Southland Tournament. After today, they finish the regular season March 4 at Northwestern State. … Stephen F. Austin had won four in a row before losing Thursday night at New Orleans. The Lumberjacks are tied for second in the standings.
— Troy Schulte
UAPB men vs. Grambling State
WHEN 7:30 p.m. WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7-21, 6-9 SWAC; Grambling State 12-15, 7-7 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff TICKETS $10
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 9.3 3.5 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 8.3 2.2 F Deshon Bayless, 6-8, So. 6.3 2.8 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 9.7 4.5 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.5 2.8 COACH George Ivory (74-178 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)
GRAMBLING STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ervin Mitchell, 6-4, Fr. 16.2 3.6 G Remond Brown, 6-2, So. 14.2 4.4 G Chase Cormier, 6-0, Sr. 3.1 1.9 G Drake Wilks, 6-6, Fr. 5.1 2.5 F Avery Ugba, 6-7, Jr. 12.2 9.8 COACH Shawn Walker (21-66 in third season at Grambling State, 215-243 in 16th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB GSU 61.8 Points for 70.6 72.1 Points against 74.3 -4.0 Rebound margin -3.9 -1.3 Turnover margin +3.3 40.4 FG pct. 42.5 33.0 3-PT. pct. 31.3 64.9 FT pct. 64.6 CHALK TALK UAPB has lost three in a row and has been held under 60 points in each game. … Deshon Bayless had 15 points in Monday’s loss at Prairie View A&M, his highest total in a SWAC game this year. … UAPB is in eighth place in the SWAC standings, 1½ games behind Grambling State, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M for a tie for fourth place. The Golden Lions can earn a first-round bye in SWAC Tournament if they finish among the top six.
— Troy Schulte
Print Headline: TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.