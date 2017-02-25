Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 2:47 p.m.

Weekend freeze, then storms in week ahead for Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After several days of mild weather, much of Arkansas is under a weekend freeze advisory and forecasters say possibly severe storms could hit the state by early next week.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures are likely Saturday evening for much of the state as high pressure settles into the region.

Forecasters say the freezing temperatures will last several hours, especially in northern and central Arkansas. The weather service says plants that have begun to bloom in the unseasonably warm weather could be killed if they aren't protected.

Another cold front moves through Arkansas late Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms that could become severe.

