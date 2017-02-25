Weeks keeps title in family

Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Tori Weeks kept the SEC pole vault title in the family.

Weeks cleared 15 feet on her first attempt at that height to win Friday at the SEC Indoor Track and Championships in Nashville, Tenn. She edged her twin sister, Lexi, who swept SEC and NCAA indoor and outdoor titles last year.

Lexi Weeks also cleared 15-0 but on her third attempt, so Tori Weeks was the SEC champion based on her first-attempt clearance.

"I don't care which one of them wins as long as they keep going 1-2," said assistant Bryan Compton, who coaches vaulters at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. "They both did a great job and I thought just competed unbelievable."

The Weeks twins, who are from Cabot, missed three attempts at 15-3.

Kentucky sophomore Olivia Gruver took third in the pole vault at 14-8 3/4.

"The Kentucky girl was playing really tough with us and wasn't giving us a break," Compton said. "She was jumping every bar with us. But Tori and Lexi fought hard."

Tori Weeks cleared 15-0 for the first time.

"It puts Tori in a different category to get that," Compton said. "There are different barriers in the jumps you want to do, and 15 is definitely one of those."

Razorbacks sophomore Desiree Freier tied for eighth, clearing 13-7 1/4.

After the Razorbacks, ranked No. 2 nationally, scored 18 1/2 points in the pole vault, they scored 19 in the pentathlon led by junior Taliyah Brooks' second-place finish.

The Razorbacks women's team, going for its ninth consecutive SEC title in cross country and track, leads with five of 17 events scored with 48.5 points. Georgia is second with 25 points.

Georgia senior Kendell Williams, the defending NCAA and SEC champion, won the pentathlon with 4,686 points.

Brooks, the NCAA runner-up last year, was second with 4,450 points. It's the second-highest mark in the nation this season behind Williams and assures Brooks a spot in the pentathlon field at the NCAA meet.

Arkansas senior Leigha Brown was third with 4,374 points and sophomore Kelsey Herman was fourth with 4,226.

After completing the pentathlon, Brooks took eighth in the long jump (20-8) to score nine points in her two events. She may compete in the high jump today.

"That was big for Taliyah to get another point in the long jump," Compton said. "Every point is going to count in this meet."

Arkansas freshman Taylor Werner ran 9:20.92 to take second in the 3,000 meters behind Missouri junior Karissa Schweizer -- the NCAA and SEC champion in cross country last fall -- who won in 9:18.2.

"Taylor's an absolute warrior," Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter said. "She respects everyone but fears no one. It took the national champion to beat her."

Arkansas will have five of the 10 finalists in the mile after Nikki Hiltz, Terese Haiss, Carina Viljoen, Valerie Reina and Maddy Reed advanced.

Senior Daina Harper had the top qualifying time (51.77) to advance to the 400 final. Freshman Damajahnee Birch (53.72) also advanced.

Sophomore Ceara Watson had the top qualifying time (2:06.54) in the 800. Freshman Alexandra Brynes (2:08.54) also advanced.

"We've got a sizable lead, but we know all these teams are going to come back at us hard," Harter said. "We just have to get a good night's sleep and be ready for the challenge tomorrow."

