Albania police sue opposition leader
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:24 a.m.
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police have sued the leader of the country’s opposition Democratic Party over accusations that he incited calls for violence.
A police statement Saturday said Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha on Friday urged “citizens to violently react against state institutions,” a crime that, if proven, carries up to a three-year jail sentence.
For a week, hundreds of Democrats have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, saying they don’t trust the left-wing government to hold the June 18 parliamentary election in a fair manner. They say they want a caretaker cabinet instead.
Police quoted Basha as saying, “You want a fight? A fight it will be. Puncture the car tires, break the glasses. Time will come to drag [officials] at this square.”
Basha told supporters Saturday that he had been misunderstood, insisting that the party’s protest was “grandiose, popular, democratic, total and peaceful” and not a “call for war” as police were suggesting.
Print Headline: Albania police sue opposition leader
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Albania police sue opposition leader
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.