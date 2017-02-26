ASU answers Sun Belt's top scorers with clanks

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University knew it was playing the Sun Belt's top two scorers Saturday night.

But the Red Wolves' biggest troubles occurred while trying to handle the Eagles' ordinary defense.

Ike Smith had 21 points, Tookie Brown added 17 and Georgia Southern pulled away from a tie game seven minutes into the second half for a 72-60 victory Saturday night in front of 4,671 at the Convocation Center.

ASU leading scorer Devin Carter had one of his worst shooting games of the season, scoring 15 points on 5 of 18 shots, and Deven Simms was held to 12 points. The Red Wolves shot 32.8 percent from the floor and made just 4 of 23 three-pointers.

It added up to the first home loss in 12 games this season for ASU (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt), and it dropped the Red Wolves from second to fourth place in the Sun Belt standings with three games remaining.

"That locker room was devastated," Coach Grant McCasland said. "I think there was a little bit of shock and disappointment, because we haven't heard anyone cheering in our gym like they were in the hallway."

Georgia Southern (18-11, 11-5) snapped a four-game road losing streak and moved into a tie with Georgia State for second place in the Sun Belt.

There were a combined 51 fouls called, but Georgia Southern made 21 of 34 free throws while ASU made 16 of 28.

Smith, the conference's leading scorer who is second in three-pointers made in Sun Belt games, didn't shoot one three-pointer. Instead, the sophomore drove to the basket for tough layups and trips to the line. He made 7 of 13 free throws while scoring 21 points.

"That shows some maturity in his game," Georgia Southern Coach Mark Byington said. "Because usually he would keep taking contested shots. And what he did was keep attacking the rim."

McCasland said it wasn't ASU's goal to keep Smith away from the three-point line, only to make him uncomfortable. That was also Georgia Southern's goal in containing Carter, who entered leading the league in three-pointers made.

Carter made one three midway through the first half, then another early in the second half to tie the game at 39-39. But the senior missed on his other 10 three-point attempts, his worst shooting night since also making 2 of 12 on Dec. 23 at Minnesota.

"I know he was pressing," McCasland said. "Because he wanted to win really bad. He shot a couple of deep threes early when he had good looks to see if he could get it going. And that's not always the best way to do it when you can get to the rim.

"But, I don't blame him, because I know when he makes shots our team gets going."

Against an Eagles defense that allows 74.8 points to Sun Belt teams, ASU shot a season-low 32.8 percent from the floor and 17.3 percent on three-pointers.

Even with the poor shooting, ASU was tied 46-46 seven minutes into the first half. The Red Wolves then went five consecutive possessions without a basket, including three consecutive turnovers. In the same span, Shawn O'Connell made a three, Smith hit a jumper and Mike Hughes hit a three-pointer to put Georgia Southern up 54-46, and ASU never could make a serious run.

