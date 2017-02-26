Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Rodney Parham Storage Center, 9305 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $2,200,000.
Hart Construction LLC, 8703 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $759,000.
Masoud Investments, 4920 Baseline Road, Little Rock, $550,000.
Rees Construction, 15400 Chenal Sutie 130, Little Rock, $246,000.
Rectenwald Brothers Construction Inc., 6000 W. Markham No. 2002, Little Rock, $181,557.
Gandolfo's Restaurant, 17801 Chenal Parkway, Suite A, Little Rock, $95,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Richardson Builders, 3321 S. Bowman Road Building 1, Little Rock, $10,000,000.
The Dillon Group, 116 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $420,000.
Jim Pace Homes LLC, 4 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
Jim Pace Homes LLC, 36 Drew, Little Rock, $350,000.
Dustin Hennard Homes, 14319 Overcreek Drive, Little Rock, $320,000.
Jim Pace Homes LLC, 105 Georganne Lane, Little Rock, $300,000.
Davis Construction Services Inc., 65 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
The Dillon Group, 9 Wildcreek Cove, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 15008 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, $200,000.
Richard Harp Homes, 105 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $173,000.
Larry Kuca Ridgefield Construction, 8301 Crystal Valley Cove, Little Rock, $79,900.
