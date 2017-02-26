INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 312 S. Pulaski St., business, Robert Smith, midnight Feb. 16, property valued at $450.
72202
• 920 S. Commerce St., residence, Coran Holmes, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $301.
72204
• 9020 W. 37th St., residence, Everette Broadway, noon Feb. 13, property valued at $1,150.
• 3310 Elam St., residence, Kashawna Marsh, 7 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $360.
72205
• 101 Ellis Drive, residence, Patricia Warrior, 1 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $312.
• 2317 W. Markham St., residence, Ethan Blackmon, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13, cash totaling $450, property valued at $600.
• 720 N. Monroe St., residence, Cindy Aitchison, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.
• 9905 Labette Drive, residence, Patricia Hightower, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $760.
• 1806 Wilson Road, residence, Ariel Mcdaniel, 9 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $5,178.
• 614 N. Taylor St., residence, Lauren Porter, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $730.
• 1001 Breckenridge Drive, residence, Nicholas Chastain, 6:33 p.m. Feb. 17, property value unknown.
72206
• 2615 S. Rock St., residence, Jeanette Covington, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $300.
• 1800 Broadway St., residence, Mable Belaer, 9 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $121.
• 2304 S. Chester St., residence, Jason Gilbert, 3:45 a.m. Feb. 18, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $23,400.
72207
• 1717 N. Mississippi St., business, Stephen Elliott, 2 p.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $61.
• 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., business, Gail Rodgers, 6 p.m. Feb. 11, cash totaling $432, property value unknown.
• 7315 I St., residence, Ann Dickens, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 15, property value unknown.
• 10 Gay Place, residence, Justin Darling, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $1,926.
72209
• 1910 W. 65th St., business, Jeff Goldberg, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, property value unknown.
• 5300 Baseline Road, residence, Eric Scoggins, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $171.
• 87 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Christine Minogue, 6:43 p.m. Feb. 12, property value unknown.
• 7700 N. Chicot Road, residence, Brendan Cornice, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 12, property value unknown.
• 6806 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residence, Agustina Felipe, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $3,001.
• 3717 Bruno Road, residence, Tracy Stewart, 9 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $5,401.
• 5300 Halifax Drive, residence, Shakeba Stanley, 6:58 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $651.
• 7819 Mcdaniel Drive, residence, Jerrold Browning, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.
• 8501 Mabelvale Pike, residence, Raul Zermeno, 9 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $351.
• 8523 Oman Road, residence, Linda Pippins, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $801.
• 5 Harrow Drive, residence, Laquisha Hill, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $53.
• 87 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Christine Minogue, 11:04 a.m. Feb. 16, property value unknown.
• 1 Southaven Court, residence, Jackson Currington, 12:05 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $401.
• 8723 Baseline Road, residence, Tracy Hammonds, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $3,600.
• 5917 Lyndell Drive, residence, Janay Brice, 9:35 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $654.
• 5115 Young Road, business, Josh Kemp, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $1,502.
• 10110 Stardust Trail, residence, Dianna Griswold, 10:05 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $1,300.
• 5300 Baseline Road, residence, Eric Scoggins, 7 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $330.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Frederick Vaughn, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $2,175.
• 32 Warren Drive, residence, Reber Purifoy, 2:11 p.m. Feb. 18, property value unknown.
72210
• 4216 S. Bowman Road, residence, Rhonda Hanson, 8 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $4,501.
• 10607 Stagecoach Road, residence, Kaitlyn Worstell, 11:21 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $61.
72211
• 11401 Mesa Drive, residence, Alex Kentle, 11 p.m. Feb. 11, property value unknown.
• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Miranda Goodman, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $1,845.
• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Emir Tas, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $14,450.
72212
• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Robert Baxter, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $702.
72227
• 1221 Reservoir Road, residence, Nakayla Benson, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, property value unknown.
• 30 Huntington Road, residence, Rufus Stringer, 4:16 p.m. Feb. 16, cash totaling $1, property valued at $5,300.
North Little Rock
72114
• 2000 Allen St., Apt. C, residence, Courtney Morgan, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $300.
• 709 W. 21st St., residence, Katrina Dokes, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $700.
• 2679 Pike Ave., business, unknown, 5:02 a.m. Feb. 17, property value unknown.
72116
• 4501 N. Olive St., residence, Charles Bobbitt, 12:58 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $25.
72117
• 4100 Landers Road, business, unknown, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $1,585.
• 12400 Vernonia Drive, business, unknown, 5 p.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $1,000.
72118
• 1107 W. 51st St., residence, Luis Solares-Luna, 9 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $200.
• 5208 Wood St., residence, Sharon Benton, noon Feb. 11, property valued at $550.
• 3524 N. Willow St., residence, Riley Smith, 8:27 p.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $200.
• 4315 N. Maple St., residence, Stella Cothran, 12:13 a.m. Feb. 12, property value unknown.
• 16 Martin Drive, residence, Janet Murphy, 9 a.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $260.
• 5808 Meadowbrook Lane, residence, Christopher Lee, 1 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $1,900.
