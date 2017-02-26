BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVERTISING

Stone Ward announced the addition of Bryan Jones to the agency's leadership team as director of digital strategy and planning.

BANKING

Kimberly Shaw joined Citizens Bank as senior vice president of retail banking.

Stone Bank announced Shelia Cannon has been named a professional banker on the retail banking team.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Arkansas Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas announced Tifany Hamlin has been named executive director for Be Pro Be Proud.

EDUCATION

Ranjitsinh Mane has been appointed assistant professor of agricultural and consumer economics for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Agriculture.

Ozarka College hired Joann Counts to serve as the early childhood education program coordinator and Cheryl Toon as the education program coordinator.

Allen Stanley, University of Arkansas at Little Rock contract review manager, has been named interim associate vice chancellor for finance.

INSURANCE

Teresa Richardson has been promoted to manager of product implementation for continuous quality improvement at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

LEGAL

Joseph Falasco, a managing member of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, has been elected to membership in the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel.

Ashley Welch Hudson has been elected to Kutak Rock Partnership.

MEDICAL

Alicia Baird has been named chairman of the Department of Ophthalmic Technologies in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Health Professions.

Jason Wildeman has been named vice president of outpatient services for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

TRANSPORTATION

Metroplan announced the promotion of Casey Covington to the position of deputy director.

SundayMonday Business on 02/26/2017